Early ballots counted for Beatrice School Board hopefuls

Early ballots for the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education showed the two current members up for re-election receiving the highest number of early votes.

Janet Byars currently has 2,563 votes, followed by Lisa Pieper with 2,457 votes, Eric Book with 1,835 votes, Neal Trantham with 1,799 votes and Gene Fiester with 1,400 votes.

The three individuals with the most votes during the general election will be on the board. A malfunction with Gage County's ballot counting machine Tuesday night delayed final results.

If re-elected, this will be Byars' third term and Pieper's fourth term on the board.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Byars is originally from Filley, and has been a Beatrice resident for over 50 years. Her husband, Dennis Byars, is the Gage County supervisor for district four.

Pieper was born and raised in Beatrice, and is currently a loan assistant at Pinnacle Bank, where she has worked for 30 years. She also has a daughter at Beatrice High School.

While Pieper and Byars jumped out to early leads in the votes, the race for the third school board member remained too close to call as of late Tuesday night.