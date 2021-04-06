Educational Foundation names paraeducator of the year for BPS

A Paddock Lane Elementary staff member was surprised on Tuesday morning, with a gym full of cheering students, a bouquet of flowers, a plaque, and a check for $1,000.
Vickie Haake was named Beatrice Educational Foundation’s Paraeducator of the Year for 2021, just in time for National Paraprofessional Appreciation Day on Wednesday, April 7.
“Paraeducators have been described as the heartfelt hero,” the Foundation’s Executive Director, Doris Martin, said. “They use their talents to help students discover their own. They dedicate their time and energy each day to the students in their care, and do it while meeting the individual needs of many.”
Martin said that this is the first year that the Educational Foundation has named a paraeducator of the year, and that they intend to make it an annual event.
Martin read aloud one of Haake’s nominations, which discussed how she can spot a weak area in a young student’s academic growth, and will work with that child to bring the student up to level. She said all of Haake’s nominations talked about how willing she is to help both students and teachers, and how amazing she is.
“’This paraeducator knows all the assessments front to back, and works with every child daily to help them reach their success level. She has the touch to motivate a student to continue to work until they have achieved success. This paraeducator also shines at testing time.’ Her nominator said she is the go to person for all computer testing,” Martin said.
As Haake went to receive her award, several of her family members walked up to surprise her and celebrate with her.
Several Paddock Lane students also held up handmade signs. One read “Mrs. Haake: Helpful, Amazing, Attentive, Kind and Excellent.”
Haake said she was overwhelmed and totally shocked at being chosen.
“I don’t know if I’m worthy of it, but I’m just really appreciative,” Haake said.
Haake said she has been a paraeducator at Paddock Lane for 23 years now.
“The last couple of years, full-time kindergarten, but before I kind of roamed all grades, so I’ve pretty much been in every grade level over the 23 years,” Haake said. “But the last two years I’ve been in kindergarten, since they went full-time. I do lunchroom duty, all of the lunch numbers and inputting them into the computer. For some reason, I have the numbers in my brain, and I think I could be using my brain a lot better than remembering 300 lunch numbers. But this is just a great staff to work with, that is wonderful and very supportive.”
Haake said she plans to retire this summer, and that she’s had a nothing but a great time working with Paddock Lane’s students and staff.
“Paddock Lane is a very strong family,” Haake said. “Very caring and great teachers, lots of support. I’m just going to miss them.”