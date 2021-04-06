Educational Foundation names paraeducator of the year for BPS

A Paddock Lane Elementary staff member was surprised on Tuesday morning, with a gym full of cheering students, a bouquet of flowers, a plaque, and a check for $1,000.

Vickie Haake was named Beatrice Educational Foundation’s Paraeducator of the Year for 2021, just in time for National Paraprofessional Appreciation Day on Wednesday, April 7.

“Paraeducators have been described as the heartfelt hero,” the Foundation’s Executive Director, Doris Martin, said. “They use their talents to help students discover their own. They dedicate their time and energy each day to the students in their care, and do it while meeting the individual needs of many.”

Martin said that this is the first year that the Educational Foundation has named a paraeducator of the year, and that they intend to make it an annual event.

Martin read aloud one of Haake’s nominations, which discussed how she can spot a weak area in a young student’s academic growth, and will work with that child to bring the student up to level. She said all of Haake’s nominations talked about how willing she is to help both students and teachers, and how amazing she is.