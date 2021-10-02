Fifth graders learn about Earth in 30th annual festival at Camp Jefferson

“Since its beginning, we’ve always partnered with UN-L Extension to provide education here,” Dave Bedlan, resource conservationist for the NRCS, said. “It furthers our mission as an agency, to conserve natural resources. Our little class here is we tell what we do at the Natural Resource Conservation Service, what services we offer, why we feel they’re important and how they benefit all five natural resources: soil, water, air, plants and animals.”

Nicole Stoner, another Gage County Extension Educator, said her session was about how people identify trees, and what best they may find there, to help spark students’ interests about the trees.

“It’s just good to have that basis for helping the environment, so that maybe they’ll plant more trees in the future,” Stoner said.

“I just hope that they learn that Earth and science are cool,” Milius said. “Each session kind of has their own objective, so hopefully they just get a sense of the hands-on learning that comes along with the Earth.”

Stoner said the festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was originally held near Earth Day in the spring before it was moved due to the often cold weather.

More information about the Nebraska Extension Office and its programs can be found at extension.unl.edu/

