Girls join Beatrice High School's wrestling team

For possibly the first time in Beatrice High School history, three female athletes have taken to the mat and joined the school’s wrestling team.

Junior Raquel Moore and sophomores Autumn Bartlett and Jordyn Kleveland, along with more than 20,000 other girls across the country are participating in high school wrestling this year.

Moore said she competed in a wrestling team when she was younger, and also participates in trap shooting, so she’s used to playing in male-dominated sports. She said her goal this season is to get as many wins as possible and learn as much as she can.

“I wrestled a really long time ago, so I’m just getting back into everything, getting freshened up,” Moore explained. “The environment of actually being out there on a match is pretty different from being in practice, so just kind of getting used to that. And overall, just being comfortable.”

Bartlett said she grew up play wrestling at home, and that her mother suggested she try out for the team. She said she hopes to be a role model for younger girls who want to try doing something different.