Health board endorses BPS return to school action plan

“I read this last night word for word,” Wirth said. “As I was going through it as an outsider looking in, I was thinking to myself that I would have never, ever thought of that.There are so many facets to this. It’s really a complicated issue.”

After hearing the plan, the health board unanimously decided to endorse it, knowing that it may change in the future.

“I think the endorsement then leaves the door open for revisiting this in the event that down the road, heaven forbid, we have a difference opinion or we might have things changing,” Lang said. “I think we’re on the same page today, so this allows us to follow that as it goes along.”

Alexander and Nielsen have released details of the plan through the district’s website, beatricepublicschools.org/, as well as through social media. Nielsen said further announcements will be made within the next week.

Alexander also scheduled a special school board meeting for Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m. to further discuss the plan. The meeting will be held in the administration building at 320 North Fifth Street, and is open for the public to attend.

