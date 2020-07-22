Health board endorses BPS return to school action plan

With the Beatrice Public School district currently scheduled to begin classes in August, administrators are still finalizing details for the 2020-2021 school year with COVID-19 in mind.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Jason Alexander and Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen met with the Beatrice Board of Health to discuss the return to school action plan.
The board is comprised of Mayor Stan Wirth, Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang, City Council President Richard Clabaugh and Landmark Snacks general manager Bob Reed.
The plan is a more detailed and amended version of the four-tiered approach Alexander and Nielsen presented to parents in June, and discusses the use of masks, screening students and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, cleaning district buildings, extracurricular activities, transportation and other daily school operations.
Nielsen said classes will likely start in tier two of the plan, which anticipates a moderate risk of spreading COVID-19, limits interactions in classrooms, lunchrooms, hallways and other areas, as well as randomly screens students and staff for COVID-19 symptoms.
Nielsen said the plan is still fluid and changing, noting that the draft the health board was given to review had already been amended to add a course of action for if a person was exposed to the virus before even showing symptoms.
“I read this last night word for word,” Wirth said. “As I was going through it as an outsider looking in, I was thinking to myself that I would have never, ever thought of that.There are so many facets to this. It’s really a complicated issue.”
After hearing the plan, the health board unanimously decided to endorse it, knowing that it may change in the future.
“I think the endorsement then leaves the door open for revisiting this in the event that down the road, heaven forbid, we have a difference opinion or we might have things changing,” Lang said. “I think we’re on the same page today, so this allows us to follow that as it goes along.”
Alexander and Nielsen have released details of the plan through the district’s website, beatricepublicschools.org/, as well as through social media. Nielsen said further announcements will be made within the next week.
Alexander also scheduled a special school board meeting for Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m. to further discuss the plan. The meeting will be held in the administration building at 320 North Fifth Street, and is open for the public to attend.
