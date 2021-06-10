Homestead holds bat-themed class for BPS' Best Possible Summer program

For the first week of Beatrice Public Schools’ Best Possible Summer program, a group of students have been traveling to Homestead National Historical Park’s education center to learn more about bats and their powers.
“The first day, we introduced them to how they hunt using sonar, and just a little bit about the different parts of a bat,” Homestead’s Resource Management Specialist, Jesse Bolli, said. “Then we focused on what the bats eat, the bugs. So we got to talk about bugs, which I love. And today, we’re going to talk more about flight. So we started just by folding up a bat, and then we’re going to watch a couple videos that kind of show more about bat flight. And [Thursday], we will end the week by building a bat house, so that they can help put up a bat house on their property or somewhere around to help conserve bats, and just think about how amazing they are and how much good they do for their environment.”
Bolli said Homestead’s taught the Bats Eat Bugs class several times now, and that it was specifically created for the Best Possible Summer program. He said the subject was chosen by the Chief Ranger at the time, Andrea Bornemeier, because she particularly enjoyed bats.
“It’s just a great opportunity to introduce the kids to the diversity of the bats that we have here in Gage County,” Bolli said. “In Nebraska, we have 12 different species of bats, and at Homestead I think it's eight. Bats are a species that are really misunderstood. A lot of people are scared of them. But they do a lot of good.”
Bolli said he hopes the students leave the experience being more curious about the natural world.
“Whether it’s just knowing that there’s lots of different bugs out there, knowing that there’s lots of different bats out there, knowing that bugs and bats are not scary and are not out to get you, that’s kind of what I want them to leave with,” Bolli said. “And that curiosity can take them anywhere, whether it’s to go on to study bats and their lives, or just to appreciate them more when they see them flying up around the lights at a baseball game.”
The Best Possible Summer program will continue from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays for the rest of June, with kindergarten through fifth grade students from Beatrice Public Schools and the parochial schools learning math, science, reading and language arts, and social studies.
“So it’s just really taking all of the concepts that we teach throughout the year, and making them very hands-on, very fun-based,” assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen said. “The other thing is it really is just about keeping the brain active, because if we can keep the brain active and going, we will see a lot less of that learning loss, which is our main goal.”