Homestead holds bat-themed class for BPS' Best Possible Summer program

“The first day, we introduced them to how they hunt using sonar, and just a little bit about the different parts of a bat,” Homestead’s Resource Management Specialist, Jesse Bolli, said. “Then we focused on what the bats eat, the bugs. So we got to talk about bugs, which I love. And today, we’re going to talk more about flight. So we started just by folding up a bat, and then we’re going to watch a couple videos that kind of show more about bat flight. And [Thursday], we will end the week by building a bat house, so that they can help put up a bat house on their property or somewhere around to help conserve bats, and just think about how amazing they are and how much good they do for their environment.”