Homestead sees increased participation in online learning

Bolli said the classes can be adapted for any grade level, and that the online learning is typically used by schools across the country and even Mexico and Canada.

In December, Homestead’s calendar for online learning includes teaching adult learners from Akron, Ohio, and sixth graders from Lake Benton, Minnesota.

“In doing distance learning since 2002, when I got here, it’s really taken off probably within the last 10 years,” Bolli said. “Usually, we have very few local schools. So it’s exciting to have the Lincoln schools.”

The online learning is a partnership with the local Educational Service Unit 5.

Annette Weise, Director of Alternative Programs for ESU5, explained that they help provide Homestead with internet service, equipment and software. She said she thinks the opportunity is important, especially for students in ESU5’s region, because it gives them an opportunity to learn about local history.

“Because the park is here, that history is our history,” Weise said. “Knowing our history is kind of a big deal. So taking advantage of it while they can is a good thing. It’s nice when they can go there live, but right now with COVID they’re not able to go there, so being able to get the information via distance learning is the next best thing.”

Bolli said the online learning programs are free for teachers to request through the Center for Active Learning and Collaboration, and typically take 45 minutes to deliver. He said programs work best for one classroom at a time, and can be scheduled throughout the year.

