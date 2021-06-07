In-person summer school classes return for Beatrice students

It’s been less than a month since the school year ended for area students, but on Monday, roughly 300 of them returned to Paddock Lane Elementary to participate in the Best Possible Summer program.
Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle explained that from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays for the rest of June, kindergarten through fifth grade students from Beatrice Public Schools and the parochial schools can come learn math, science, reading and language arts, and social studies. She said Paddock Lane is also hosting the Beatrice Educational Foundation’s summer camp from 12-3 p.m., and the BLAST after school program from 3-4 p.m.
“So kiddos can come at eight in the morning and stay till four in the afternoon, and have breakfast and lunch and snack, and a great time,” Replogle said.
The lessons for each class tie into a variety of different themes, including pizza, Harry Potter and the ocean.
Replogle explained that high school student volunteers, and staff from BPS and Southern Public Schools, teach groups of 15 or less, and focus on hands-on learning based on their theme.
“They’re making fruit pizza in one of the classes. It’s going to take them pretty much three hours, by the time they wash the fruit, do the measuring, do all those kinds of things. And it’ll all be around math and reading, but you wouldn’t be able to take that three hours, a whole morning, in a first grade classroom to do that. So those are fun ways to retain what we’ve worked on all year,” Replogle said.
“So it’s just really taking all of the concepts that we teach throughout the year, and making them very hands-on, very fun-based,” assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen said. “The other thing is it really is just about keeping the brain active, because if we can keep the brain active and going, we will see a lot less of that learning loss, which is our main goal.”
Nielsen said the Best Possible Summer started in 2015 with 194 students, and that it has continued for seven years, with the exception of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Replogle said last year, students were recommended additional online learning instead, based on their third quarter grades.
“It was really focused on building skills that they had missed,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen said there has not been an increase in attendance for the program this year as a result of the pandemic, and that the numbers have actually slightly decreased from the 330 students that participated in 2019.
Replogle said every elementary student is sent home with information to enroll in the Best Possible Summer, and that it’s based on who signs up for classes first.
“And it’s amazing how many classes fill up fast,” Replogle said. “We have children that have been here every single year, and they missed it last year. I heard a lot of that, when we would run into them over the summer, that they missed not being able to have summer school.”