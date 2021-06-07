In-person summer school classes return for Beatrice students

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So it’s just really taking all of the concepts that we teach throughout the year, and making them very hands-on, very fun-based,” assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen said. “The other thing is it really is just about keeping the brain active, because if we can keep the brain active and going, we will see a lot less of that learning loss, which is our main goal.”

Nielsen said the Best Possible Summer started in 2015 with 194 students, and that it has continued for seven years, with the exception of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replogle said last year, students were recommended additional online learning instead, based on their third quarter grades.

“It was really focused on building skills that they had missed,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen said there has not been an increase in attendance for the program this year as a result of the pandemic, and that the numbers have actually slightly decreased from the 330 students that participated in 2019.

Replogle said every elementary student is sent home with information to enroll in the Best Possible Summer, and that it’s based on who signs up for classes first.

“And it’s amazing how many classes fill up fast,” Replogle said. “We have children that have been here every single year, and they missed it last year. I heard a lot of that, when we would run into them over the summer, that they missed not being able to have summer school.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.