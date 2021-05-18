Josh the Otter teaches water safety to BPS kindergartners

A surprise guest taught Beatrice kindergarten students an important message on Tuesday before their summer vacations start later this week.
Lincoln and Paddock Lane elementary kindergartners were told the story “Josh the Otter," and how he needed to swim, or at least float on his back, before he could safely play in the water. Josh then came to visit, dance with and hug the students, and have them pledge to also be safe around water.
The book was written by Blake Collingsworth, whose son, Joshua, drowned in a backyard pool in 2008.
Sara Reyes, the development director at the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation, said the group’s goal is to eventually have water safety as part of the health and fitness curriculum throughout Nebraska.
“Right before school ends, everybody is anxious to get out, ready to get out, ready to be in the sun, in the water. Water is fun. There’s so much activity in and around the water. But it’s also very important to be safe, because the last thing we would ever want is for a child to drown,” Reyes said.
Reyes said a mascot helps the children remember the lesson, and otters swim on their backs with buddies, two of the water safety tips given in the book.
“It’s like anything,” Reyes said. “Before you learn to walk, you have to learn how to crawl. So before you learn how to swim, it’s important for you to learn how to float. Floating is a muscle memory skill, so it stays with you, and it’s something that can save your life in an instant.”
Reyes said in Lincoln alone, this year, 4,000 “Josh the Otter” books have been distributed to area kindergarten and first grade students. She said other families have sponsored book donations in Fairbury, Valentine, Ainsworth, Bertrand and several other towns across Nebraska.
In Beatrice, Reyes said Dr. Jason Roche from Plaza Ridge Dental sponsored the event so students could receive a book and an activity booklet.
Angel Strong, a volunteer with the program, said “Josh the Otter” is also being used to teach water safety to kids across the world, and that the book is currently translated to 13 languages. Strong was also recently named Miss Iowa Teen USA, and said she decided to wear her crown and use her title while volunteering that day.
“I actually know Blake and Kathy, the family. They’ve been close family friends for years,” Strong said. “My grandmother is Blake’s business partner. I knew Josh a little bit when he was alive, and after they lost him, I can remember that sort of devastation. I lost my own little brother when I was very young. It was just something that when Blake said he wanted to prevent other little kids and other families from undergoing that same loss, it was something that me and my grandparents and my mother and my aunt sort of all just hopped right into.”
Strong noted the high drowning rates, especially in children.
According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, an estimated 236,000 people died from drowning, making it the third leading cause of unintentional injury death. A WHO study in 2014 found that the highest drowning rates are among children age 1-4 years, followed by children age 5–9 years.
“It really shouldn’t be, simply because it’s something that we can prevent and can help eliminate in a lot of ways,” Strong said.
Strong said she was six years old when she started helping with Josh the Otter. She said the water safety tip she thinks of most often is to keep an adult by you.
“I know sometimes that’s really hard for kids,” Strong said. “Especially when you’re young, you think you rule the world. I’ve even caught myself going ‘I’ll be fine if I just go swimming in the lake with a friend or two.’ Then I’m like ‘nope, we’re not going to do that.’ Lakes are dangerous, and just grabbing an adult, making sure that you’re safe, people know where you are and are watching you. So many kids have been lost just because they didn’t tell their parents where they were going, or their parents looked away for a little bit, and that’s a scary thing.”
More information and updates about the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation can be found at joshtheotter.org/