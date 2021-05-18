Josh the Otter teaches water safety to BPS kindergartners

A surprise guest taught Beatrice kindergarten students an important message on Tuesday before their summer vacations start later this week.

Lincoln and Paddock Lane elementary kindergartners were told the story “Josh the Otter," and how he needed to swim, or at least float on his back, before he could safely play in the water. Josh then came to visit, dance with and hug the students, and have them pledge to also be safe around water.

The book was written by Blake Collingsworth, whose son, Joshua, drowned in a backyard pool in 2008.

Sara Reyes, the development director at the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation, said the group’s goal is to eventually have water safety as part of the health and fitness curriculum throughout Nebraska.

“Right before school ends, everybody is anxious to get out, ready to get out, ready to be in the sun, in the water. Water is fun. There’s so much activity in and around the water. But it’s also very important to be safe, because the last thing we would ever want is for a child to drown,” Reyes said.

Reyes said a mascot helps the children remember the lesson, and otters swim on their backs with buddies, two of the water safety tips given in the book.