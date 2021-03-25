Kansas City Chiefs mascot visits Lewiston students

“The A, you can probably guess, stands for your attitude,” Meers said. “You attitude is how you think. The B stands for behavior. That’s how you act. And the C, which is very important, and I know you’ve talked about this at your school, stands for character. That’s who you are, and what you’re made of on the inside.”

At the end of his presentation, Meers took a picture with all of the students, and gave them a card of KC Wolf to take home. He then had a similar presentation for the 6th-12th grade students.

Lewiston principal, Juli Smith, said she’s seen Meers’ presentation before when she worked for Troy Public Schools in Kansas. She said he was supposed to visit last year, but that it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was so impressed with his message, and the moral character that Dan himself is,” Smith said. “I just wanted the Lewiston kids to experience that.”

Meers said that while Nebraska isn’t as close as the Kansas City-area schools he visits, he’s also visited much farther schools across the country. He said that since kids tend to listen to mascots, he tries to use his platform to make them have fun while also learning a good message.

“I once heard that if you ask a man his occupation, you find out how he pays his bills. If you ask his preoccupation, then you discover the passion of his life,” Meers said. “My occupation is mascot to pay my bills, but my preoccupation and what I’m passionate about is simply my faith, my family, and just using my life to make a positive impact in the lives of others.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.