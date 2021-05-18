 Skip to main content
Last day for Beatrice Community Preschool students
Last day for Beatrice Community Preschool students

Families at Beatrice Community Preschool looked for any missing clothing items, gifted presents to their teachers, took home assignments and school supplies, and generally prepared for their last day of school this week before summer break.

Preschool Director Missy Timmerman said that the end of the 2020-2021 school year came by quickly.

“It’s just been a wonderful year, and it’s really hard to say goodbye to all of the staff and students,” Timmerman said. “To be in school is huge. To only have little breaks. And just to see the staff continue to work together and to continue to progress through our learning targets, through verbal behavior, all of the programs that we have going, to continue to go and not just sit stagnant, but to work hard to improve each and every day.”

Timmerman said there were changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that it seemed to have affected the staff more than the students.

“We had masks for a while, but I think kids are resilient,” Timmerman said. “No matter what you throw at them, they just kind of take it, and much better than adults do. I would say they did a really, really good job. I think we took COVID where it was, took it and said we’ve still got to make this the best place for kids, and how can we do that.”

Timmerman said the preschool had roughly 213 students this year, and that they already have a waitlist of students ready for the 2021-2022 school year.

“It’s exciting that we got to complete a full year,” Timmerman said. “I would say that this is the best school year we’ve had here at the preschool. I don’t know if it’s because we were intentional that we got to be here, or because we were thankful that we got to be here, but it’s hard to let these kiddos go at the end of the year, that’s for sure.”

