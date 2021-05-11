Lewiston breaks ground on $1.5 million track and field project

After years of discussion and preparations, a $1.5 million project broke ground at Lewiston Consolidated Schools on Monday.
Lewiston students and teachers gathered outside to watch project leaders and student representatives participate in the official groundbreaking ceremony.
“Thank you all for attending and being part of this joyous occasion,” Nemaha Sports Construction, the company completing the project, said in a statement. “On behalf of Lewiston Consolidated School, Nebraska Community Foundation, Lewiston School Foundation, the Board of Education, the Parent Teacher Organization, the Lewiston Booster Club and the student body, welcome to the 2021 Lewiston track groundbreaking ceremony. This is truly and exciting day for the community. This would not be possible if not for the generosity of a single anonymous donor.”
Jim Gustafson, director of gift planning and advancement at the Nebraska Community Foundation working with the anonymous donor, said the project started a couple of years ago when assistant director of Advancement Janny Crotty did a visioning session with Lewiston patrons.
“They determined some priorities for the school and the community was an ag building and a track, so based on that, the community said ‘this is what we want,’” Gustafson explained. “It’s not something we or the donor said ‘you’re going to get.’ So based on that, the donor said ‘I’ll help build the track if the school will do their bread and butter, which is agriculture and the ag building.’ So both sides made a commitment, and that’s how we’ve come to this point today…We talk about dreams coming true at Nebraska Community Foundation. I think this is a dream for the community and school of Lewiston coming true.”
Sophomore students of the track and field team, Meagan Sanders and Ty Arena, both helped break ground on the project.
Sanders said she’s most excited to have a real track at the school, and that Lewiston will be able to host track meets.
“We’re going to be able to practice a lot better, because we’ll have better circumstances for running instead of having to run on the road and do hurdles on the football field,” Arena said. “We won’t have to deal with broken throwing pads out there, and when it rains we probably won’t have to worry as much about where we’re throwing and if it’ll be a swamp having to dig out the shots and discs.”
“Just a special thanks to the anonymous donor for their fantastic gift to the district and community, and also thank you to the Nebraska Community Foundation for being the liaison with the anonymous donor and working with the district the last couple of years to bring this to fruition,” Lewiston’s Superintendent, Rick Kentfield, said. “It’s something that we’re very thankful to receive, and very gracious of this donor. Also want to thank the other member organizations, the foundation, the booster club, the PTO and all of the organizations that helped along the way in this process to provide input and support to make it something that’s going to be here for the kids for years and years to come.”
Gustafson said the project is estimated to be nearly finished by the fall, and completely finished by this time next year.