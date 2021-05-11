Lewiston breaks ground on $1.5 million track and field project

Sophomore students of the track and field team, Meagan Sanders and Ty Arena, both helped break ground on the project.

Sanders said she’s most excited to have a real track at the school, and that Lewiston will be able to host track meets.

“We’re going to be able to practice a lot better, because we’ll have better circumstances for running instead of having to run on the road and do hurdles on the football field,” Arena said. “We won’t have to deal with broken throwing pads out there, and when it rains we probably won’t have to worry as much about where we’re throwing and if it’ll be a swamp having to dig out the shots and discs.”

“Just a special thanks to the anonymous donor for their fantastic gift to the district and community, and also thank you to the Nebraska Community Foundation for being the liaison with the anonymous donor and working with the district the last couple of years to bring this to fruition,” Lewiston’s Superintendent, Rick Kentfield, said. “It’s something that we’re very thankful to receive, and very gracious of this donor. Also want to thank the other member organizations, the foundation, the booster club, the PTO and all of the organizations that helped along the way in this process to provide input and support to make it something that’s going to be here for the kids for years and years to come.”

Gustafson said the project is estimated to be nearly finished by the fall, and completely finished by this time next year.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.