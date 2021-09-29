Lewiston school request creating co-op football team with Pawnee City

In order to continue playing football in the future, Lewiston Consolidated Schools recently wrote a letter to Pawnee City asking to create a co-op team.

Lewiston Superintendent Rick Kentfield said the request was due to decreased participation numbers in their school’s six-man team.

“They just want to play football,” Kentfield said. “We have 10 kids out for six-man right now, and we’re projecting in two years we won’t have enough to play six-man. So we want to offer them a football program. We don’t care if it’s six-man or if it’s eight-man.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska School Activities Association has two-year cycles for team classifications and schedules, with the deadline to classify as a certain team size next fall being Monday, Nov. 1. Currently, both Lewiston and Pawnee City play six-man football.

Kentfield said if Pawnee City declines the co-op for the next football cycle, Lewiston will continue to classify as six-man for another two years.