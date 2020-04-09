You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln and Stoddard elementary schools hold joint cruise night
Lincoln and Stoddard elementary schools hold joint cruise night

Lincoln and Stoddard elementary school teachers have seen their students through online classes and social media recently, but Wednesday evening they were able to speak in person from a social distance. The schools held a joint cruise night at Beatrice High School, and teachers made posters to say how they missed the students.

It’s been three weeks since Beatrice Public Schools and other schools across the state closed due to COVID-19. Other schools in the district have held similar events, with Paddock Lane Elementary holding a cruise night last week, and Beatrice Community Preschool holding one on Tuesday.

BPS released a statement on Thursday, April 2, that schools will remain closed through the school year.

