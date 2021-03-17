Lincoln and Stoddard students learn through creating pottery

Lincoln and Stoddard elementary students are learning how to combine arts and sciences this week, as they make pottery with a professional sculptor.
Nancy Fairbanks has been a potter and sculptor based in Grand Island for over 40 years. She’s taught local students several times as part of Beatrice’s artist in residence program.
Lincoln second graders spent this week creating sculptures of fish, penguins and birds’ nests, while Stoddard fifth grade students focused more on the faces of people, animals and even aliens, and both learned the science and history of clay and the pieces they made.
“I love when I’m able to teach them history and science, and they don’t realize it,” Fairbanks said. “When they learn science and history while doing something fun, they listen and they pay attention and they’re excited about it. It’s not like reading it in a book. And it’s fun [for me] to do this, because I’ve had students come to me years after that will spout stories and history and science to me. So there was retention, and that’s great.”
Fairbanks explained that the younger students’ projects focus more on fine-motor skills and techniques, while the older students are given the basic mechanics of a project and then can be more creative with their own pieces. She said it’s wonderful that Beatrice has a program like this, because it gives younger students the opportunity to work with clay and learn about different art forms outside of the regular curriculum.
Pam McGhee, a second grade teacher at Lincoln, said this program is funded through a grant from the Hevelone Foundation, and has been in place for over 15 years.
“Our PTO has always been very supportive also. There is always lodging and traveling expenses as well as the artist fees, so we are so fortunate to have such a great resources to provide these experiences for our students…We have also had Michael Fitzsimmons who is a percussionist, Fax Gilbert who specialized in theatre and mime, and then authors/illustrators like Jerry Pallotta, Janet and Susan Stevens, and Cyd Moore. We are so very grateful for the generosity and support of the Hevelone Foundation and our PTO's. These wonderful opportunities would not be possible without their help,” McGhee said.
Fairbanks said she participates in these programs because of the students’ excitement and her own personal enjoyment, especially in the spring and winter months when there are no art festivals to participate in. She thanked the Beatrice schools and sponsors for inviting her.
“We hope that students understand the love in the creation that art brings, and the happiness,” Kevin Janssen, principal for both Lincoln and Stoddard, said. “It is an unbelievable experience for our students, and also it’s a great occupation as well as a hobby. We want them to be able to broaden their horizons, think outside the box and do things that they may not normally have an opportunity to do.”