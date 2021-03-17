Lincoln and Stoddard students learn through creating pottery

Pam McGhee, a second grade teacher at Lincoln, said this program is funded through a grant from the Hevelone Foundation, and has been in place for over 15 years.

“Our PTO has always been very supportive also. There is always lodging and traveling expenses as well as the artist fees, so we are so fortunate to have such a great resources to provide these experiences for our students…We have also had Michael Fitzsimmons who is a percussionist, Fax Gilbert who specialized in theatre and mime, and then authors/illustrators like Jerry Pallotta, Janet and Susan Stevens, and Cyd Moore. We are so very grateful for the generosity and support of the Hevelone Foundation and our PTO's. These wonderful opportunities would not be possible without their help,” McGhee said.

Fairbanks said she participates in these programs because of the students’ excitement and her own personal enjoyment, especially in the spring and winter months when there are no art festivals to participate in. She thanked the Beatrice schools and sponsors for inviting her.

“We hope that students understand the love in the creation that art brings, and the happiness,” Kevin Janssen, principal for both Lincoln and Stoddard, said. “It is an unbelievable experience for our students, and also it’s a great occupation as well as a hobby. We want them to be able to broaden their horizons, think outside the box and do things that they may not normally have an opportunity to do.”

