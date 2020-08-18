Lincoln Elementary closing after COVID spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After additional COVID-19 cases were found at Lincoln Elementary School in Beatrice, the school has moved to tier four remote learning starting Wednesday.

Remote learning will be in place until at least early September.

The district was first contacted by Public Health Solutions Friday evening about a confirmed case in the school. Since then, more staff members in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

All currently confirmed cases at BPS involved people wearing masks, as it’s a requirement for district staff.

There are roughly 230 students currently enrolled at Lincoln. Superintendent Jason Alexander said some students have been tested for COVID-19 since Friday, but that no results have been reported yet.

Alexander said he speculated that a COVID-19 case in the school was inevitable, but how far and quickly it would spread was unknown.

“Now we know we do have positive cases within the district, so it’s important to stay on top of them and work in collaboration with our healthcare providers to make sure that we approach it the correct way,” Alexander said.