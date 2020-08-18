Lincoln Elementary closing after COVID spike

After additional COVID-19 cases were found at Lincoln Elementary School in Beatrice, the school has moved to tier four remote learning starting Wednesday.
Remote learning will be in place until at least early September.
The district was first contacted by Public Health Solutions Friday evening about a confirmed case in the school. Since then, more staff members in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.
All currently confirmed cases at BPS involved people wearing masks, as it’s a requirement for district staff.
There are roughly 230 students currently enrolled at Lincoln. Superintendent Jason Alexander said some students have been tested for COVID-19 since Friday, but that no results have been reported yet.
Alexander said he speculated that a COVID-19 case in the school was inevitable, but how far and quickly it would spread was unknown.
“Now we know we do have positive cases within the district, so it’s important to stay on top of them and work in collaboration with our healthcare providers to make sure that we approach it the correct way,” Alexander said.
Parents were notified Tuesday that all other buildings in the district will remain in tier two with in-person attendance. The bus shuttle from Lincoln Elementary to Stoddard Elementary will still be in operation, with students reporting outside to the northeast side of the building.
Due to the possibility of more COVID-19 cases throughout the district, BPS will require the use of face covering effective immediately without an opt-out option.
“It’s a decision that I think speaks out of concern for our students and our staff members, that it’s in the best interest of everyone,” Alexander said. “When Lincoln reopens, we will make an evaluation at that time as to how many cases we have available, and then we will determine whether or not we can go back to opt out or everybody wearing masks.”
Alexander said Lincoln’s return date of Wednesday, Sept. 2 follows the 14 day quarantine suggestion recommended by PHS and Beatrice Community Hospital. That date could be extended, however, as Alexander said a contact tracing investigation is underway with PHS to determine what, if any, other measures are necessary for the district.
“At the other buildings, we have determined that there could be possible cases,” Alexander said. “But for instance, at the middle school we have no report of any cases whatsoever, and no tests in progress. That’s why we’re making the [remote learning] decision for Lincoln Elementary only.”
