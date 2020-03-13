Lincoln Elementary students perform themed concerts

Lincoln Elementary first grade students had a topical concert Thursday evening as they performed “Cover Your Sneeze Please!” by Roger Emerson in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts.

The program was directed by Lincoln music director, Laura Bigley.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Songs discussed going to the doctor regularly, brushing teeth, washing hands and, of course, covering a sneeze and cough.

The second grade students also had a program, “Pajama Party!” by Cristi Cary Miller and Jay Michael Ferguson.

The performance discussed getting ready for bed, including putting toys away, brushing teeth and singing a lullaby.

Principal Kevin Janssen said the concert ends a week of events that affected students, including daylight savings time, spring rains and a full moon. He noted that Superintendent Jason Alexander allowed the district to have Friday the 13th off of school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.