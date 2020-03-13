You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Elementary students perform themed concerts
Lincoln Elementary first grade students had a topical concert Thursday evening as they performed “Cover Your Sneeze Please!” by Roger Emerson in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts.

The program was directed by Lincoln music director, Laura Bigley.

Songs discussed going to the doctor regularly, brushing teeth, washing hands and, of course, covering a sneeze and cough.

The second grade students also had a program, “Pajama Party!” by Cristi Cary Miller and Jay Michael Ferguson.

The performance discussed getting ready for bed, including putting toys away, brushing teeth and singing a lullaby.

Principal Kevin Janssen said the concert ends a week of events that affected students, including daylight savings time, spring rains and a full moon. He noted that Superintendent Jason Alexander allowed the district to have Friday the 13th off of school.

