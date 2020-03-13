Lincoln Elementary students perform themed concerts

Lincoln Elementary first grade students perform a rap about covering one's sneeze and cough during their "Cover Your Sneeze Please!" concert in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts Thursday evening. Soloists are Danilynn Richards, Siomm Mann, Jeremiah Waggoner, Briley Niles, Caden Feldhausen, Tracen Bayliss-Bstanding and Landon Weidner.
Lincoln Elementary second grade students perform "Marching Orders" and part of their "Pajama Party!" program in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts Thursday evening.
Lincoln Elementary first grade students perform"Cover Your Sneeze Please!" in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts Thursday evening. Soloists include Addy Brungardt, Charles Wilson, Ashtyn Baxa, Erin Jackson, Sydney Sejkora, Katelyn Hawks, Ryan Calloway and Sophia Saathoff.
Lincoln Elementary first grade students perform "Happy Healthy Totally" during their "Cover Your Sneeze Please!" concert in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts Thursday evening. Poster holders are Eliana Human, Raychel Carney and Wyatt Ebeling. Triangle solos are by Paxton Brungardt, Layne Armstrong, Averi Stanford, Marlie Fritzen and Cayde White.
Lincoln Elementary second grade students perform "Pajama Party!" in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts Thursday evening.
Lincoln Elementary second grade students perform "Pajama Party!" in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts Thursday evening. Blanket students include Myiah Hunter, Olivia Trauernicht, Sophia Tunink and and Olivia Smith.
Lincoln Elementary first grade students had a topical concert Thursday evening as they performed “Cover Your Sneeze Please!” by Roger Emerson in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts.
The program was directed by Lincoln music director, Laura Bigley.
Songs discussed going to the doctor regularly, brushing teeth, washing hands and, of course, covering a sneeze and cough.
The second grade students also had a program, “Pajama Party!” by Cristi Cary Miller and Jay Michael Ferguson.
The performance discussed getting ready for bed, including putting toys away, brushing teeth and singing a lullaby.
Principal Kevin Janssen said the concert ends a week of events that affected students, including daylight savings time, spring rains and a full moon. He noted that Superintendent Jason Alexander allowed the district to have Friday the 13th off of school.
