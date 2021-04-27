Local elementary students participate in track and field day events

The sunny weather proved perfect for some friendly competition at the House of Orange on Monday, as third through fifth grade students from Paddock Lane Elementary School, St. Joseph Catholic School, Stoddard Elementary School and St. Paul Lutheran School participated in their annual track and field day.
Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle explained that each student had an opportunity to participate in a track and field event, with the fastest students in each grade chosen to participate a relay event. She said the schools weren’t able to have this event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so students and spectators seemed especially cheerful to have it this year.
“They love it,” Replogle said. “They look forward to it a lot. It’s a big deal to get to do the relay. If you get to be one of the runners in the relay that ends the track and field day, that is just so much fun, and I think the fifth graders carry those memories with them. Some of the former students that are now teachers with me, they still talk about their elementary track and field days after all these years.”
Replogle said the event is a great outside physical fitness activity, and a way to close the school year out with a good attitude.
Third graders from Paddock Lane that received first place include AlleyDee Bender for the girls 100-meter dash, Aiden Box for the boys 55-meter dash, Sadie Gronewold for the girls long jump and the girls 100 hurdles, Caiden Peters for the boys 200-meter dash, and Carter Ribble for the boys 100 hurdles. AlleyDee Bender, Natalie Bornemeier, Kelsie Cline and Sadie Gronewold also placed first in the girls 400-meter relay.
St. Joseph third graders Liam Diekman placed first in the boys softball throw, and Quinn Vanlaningham placed first in the girls softball throw and the girls 55-meter dash.
Third graders from Stoddard that received first place include Cameron Schaaf for the boys long jump and boys 100-meter dash, and Sebastian Santiago, Rylan Ruckman, Kellen Remmers and Cameron Schaff for the boys 400-meter relay.
St. Paul third graders Drake Eckoff placed first in the boys soccer kick and the boys 300-meter dash, Madeline Jones placed first in the girls 200-meter dash and girls 300-meter dash, and Rumer Oats placed first in the third grade girls soccer kick.
Fourth graders from Paddock Lane that received first place include Aiden Hanshaw for the boys long jump and the boys 100 hurdles, Carsen Hanshaw for the boys soccer kick, Nevaeh Orth for the girls soccer kick, Callen Perry for the boys 100-meter dash, Bryanna Post for the girls 55-meter dash, Lillian Rios for the girls 100 hurdles, and Emma Shepardson for the girls softball throw. Braydon Bond, Maddox Bent, Harper Wissink and Aiden Hanshaw also placed first in the boys 400-meter relay.
St. Joseph fourth graders Edison Omar placed first in the boys 55-meter dash, Finley Omar placed first in the boys softball throw, and Caleb Zarybnicky placed first in the boys 300-meter dash.
Fourth graders from Stoddard that received first place include Maya Johnson for the girls 300-meter dash, Sophia Laturno for the girls 200-meter dash, Kipton Lovitt for the boys 200-meter dash, and Morgan Nielsen for the girls 100-meter dash.
St. Paul fourth grader Miley Loomis placed first in the girls long jump. Miley Loomis, Hayley Kuhlman, Gabriella Burgess and Kamden Bunch also placed first in the girls 400-meter relay.
Fifth graders from Paddock Lane that received first place include Melissa Img in the girls soccer kick, Brielle Kistner in the girls 55-meter dash, and Hayden Ross in the girls 400-meter dash.
St. Joseph fifth graders Brayden Kage placed first in the boys 55-meter dash, AJ Lunblad placed first in the boys 400-meter dash, and Emmerson Nesbitt placed first in the girls long jump.
Fifth graders from Stoddard that received first place include Anndyn Borrenpohl in the girls 200-meter dash, Adrie Byleveld in the girls 100-meter dash, Brock Huston in the boys 100 hurdles, Mya Martin in the girls softball throw, Logan Schaaf in the boys long jump and boys 200-meter dash, James Scholl in the boys softball throw, Clara Trantham in the girls 100 hurdles, Jack Vater in the boys 100-meter dash and Tony Wang in the boys soccer kick. Abigail Gill, Addison Oxos, Adrie Byleveld and Reese Barnard also placed first in the girls 400-meter relay, and Tyler Scott, Que Farley-Martin, Braydon Hochstein and Logan Schaaf placed first in the boys 400-meter relay.
“It’s just a great opportunity to get the whole district together, whether you go to public school or private school, have a friendly competition and really have the kids just compete and cheer each other on,” Stoddard Principal Kevin Janssen said. “Just hearing the kids cheer each other on is so awesome to see. No matter what school you go to, everybody is cheering somebody on, which is great sportsmanship. That shows where our district is going, and how our community is coming together to support all kids.”