Local elementary students participate in track and field day events

The sunny weather proved perfect for some friendly competition at the House of Orange on Monday, as third through fifth grade students from Paddock Lane Elementary School, St. Joseph Catholic School, Stoddard Elementary School and St. Paul Lutheran School participated in their annual track and field day.

Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle explained that each student had an opportunity to participate in a track and field event, with the fastest students in each grade chosen to participate a relay event. She said the schools weren’t able to have this event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so students and spectators seemed especially cheerful to have it this year.

“They love it,” Replogle said. “They look forward to it a lot. It’s a big deal to get to do the relay. If you get to be one of the runners in the relay that ends the track and field day, that is just so much fun, and I think the fifth graders carry those memories with them. Some of the former students that are now teachers with me, they still talk about their elementary track and field days after all these years.”

Replogle said the event is a great outside physical fitness activity, and a way to close the school year out with a good attitude.