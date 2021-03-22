Local restaurants organize dinner celebrating BHS' recent state sports wins

On Sunday, several local restaurants came together to celebrate the recent accomplishments of Beatrice High School’s winter sports.
Within the past two months, the wrestling team received second place at the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championship, the basketball team beat Elkhorn in the NSAA Class B State Championship game, and the Black Diamond Dancers received the state championship trophy at the NSAA Class B State Cheer and Dance competition in the high kick category, ending a 12 year winning streak by Scottsbluff High School.
To honor the momentous achievements, Legends of Nebraska, Sonic of Beatrice, Valentino's and 402 Sports Bar and Grill had a buffet for the teams and their coaches in the Indian Creek Mall. City council president Rick Clabaugh also gave each team a proclamation of congratulations from Mayor Stan Wirth and fellow city council members.
Ron Tegtmeier, owner of Legends of Nebraska, said he had organized this event through another business in another town, but that this is the first time he’s done this in Beatrice. He noted that the wrestling members competing in Grand Island that evening were invited to a similar event Monday night.
“After the last year that we’ve all went through, I think it’s time to celebrate and welcome our heroes,” Tegtmeier said. “After watching the kids at the tables tonight, these kids are champions and heroes in Beatrice, and I think we really have to acknowledge that.”
After the dinner, the public was invited to a meet and greet with the teams, where several younger students waved, took pictures and even had the teams sign their shirts.
“It’s a great reminder for our older kids that there’s eyes always watching,” dance team coach Missy Timmerman said. “We always talk about holding themselves to higher standards, and making sure they’re always at their best, performing at their highest, whether it’s on the court, in the classroom, or out in public, because kids really are watching them all the time. It’s important for them to realize that, and to celebrate with them, as well.”