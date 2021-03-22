Local restaurants organize dinner celebrating BHS' recent state sports wins

On Sunday, several local restaurants came together to celebrate the recent accomplishments of Beatrice High School’s winter sports.

Within the past two months, the wrestling team received second place at the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championship, the basketball team beat Elkhorn in the NSAA Class B State Championship game, and the Black Diamond Dancers received the state championship trophy at the NSAA Class B State Cheer and Dance competition in the high kick category, ending a 12 year winning streak by Scottsbluff High School.

To honor the momentous achievements, Legends of Nebraska, Sonic of Beatrice, Valentino's and 402 Sports Bar and Grill had a buffet for the teams and their coaches in the Indian Creek Mall. City council president Rick Clabaugh also gave each team a proclamation of congratulations from Mayor Stan Wirth and fellow city council members.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ron Tegtmeier, owner of Legends of Nebraska, said he had organized this event through another business in another town, but that this is the first time he’s done this in Beatrice. He noted that the wrestling members competing in Grand Island that evening were invited to a similar event Monday night.