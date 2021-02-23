Long-time Beatrice school board member passes away

“When we built the House of Orange, when that was under construction, I think he drove out there every day to check on the progress,” board member Lisa Pieper recalled. “And as the trees and bushes and shrubs and everything were planted out there, he would go out and check on those. I think that was probably one of the crowning moments of his board career.”

Pieper said that Winter was a mentor to her when she joined the board 12 years ago, calling him a consummate boardsman. She said his involvement and passion for athletics will be remembered, but that he also focused on bond issues, the transition of Cedar Elementary to Beatrice Community Preschool, and improving the district’s special education program.

“Steve was always right there working towards making things better for the kids of our district, as far as facilities and educational offerings,” Pieper said. “He was a proud alumni, and he did a lot not only for the schools but for our community, as well.”

Nielsen said she knew Winter as she grew up in the community, and enjoyed working with him for six years to help improve the Beatrice school system.