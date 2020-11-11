Middle school principal announces retirement after 22 years

After more than 40 years as a teacher, coach and administrator, half of which were at Beatrice Public Schools, Beatrice Middle School principal John Jarosh has announced his plan to retire next summer.
Jarosh said that this is his eighth year as principal at BMS, and that he was previously the assistance principal at Beatrice High School for 14 years, two of which he was also the activities director. Before that, Jarosh said he taught and coached at Papillion-La Vista Senior High School for 17 years, and that his first job out of college was at Dempster Junior High School in Illinois.
“I remember when I first started teaching, the guy that I was teaching with next-door in Papillion, it was his 17th year and I thought that guy was ancient,” Jarosh said. “Now it’s been 40 years, and I don’t feel ancient. I feel tired. I’m starting to get worn out, with everything that’s going on. It’s amazing where the time goes.”
Jarosh said he originally planned to retire this summer, but decided to stay another year. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was not a factor in his retirement, and that he intends to come back and substitute for the district to “keep himself busy” in retirement, along with visiting his family, fishing and hunting.
“I think Beatrice is blessed,” Jarosh said. “I’m partial to the middle school, I think we have the best teachers around, but throughout the district we have awesome teachers. Between the teachers, the students, and the administrators, I think they’re as good as it gets.”
Jarosh said that he hopes BMS teachers know that he worked keeping their needs in mind, so they could in turn focus on students’ needs.
“Studies have shown that kids learn best from teachers they like,” Jarosh said. “They don’t like teachers they can manipulate. They like the teachers that can hold them accountable, and that have high expectations for them, but also care about them. I think kids will do so much more for you. They don’t want to let you down, if they know you really care about them.”
During a school board meeting Monday evening, Superintendent Jason Alexander recommended that the middle school’s current assistant principal, Andrew Haake, be promoted to principal, and that the district advertise for a new assistant principal.
“I think Mr. Haake has been terrific,” Alexander said. “He’s had two years now to learn from Mr. Jarosh, and spend time getting his feet on the ground and figuring out everything that middle school entailed. He’s done an awesome job.”
Board member Eric Trusty approved the idea, saying he likes promoting from within the district and providing advancement opportunities to the staff.
Board member Janet Byars said she’s concerned that promoting Haake without opening the position for other candidates to apply could set a precedent, and affect the district’s goal of ensuring a purposeful and equitable recruiting and hiring process.
“I do like the idea of promoting from within, but I would prefer that there’s actually a process that we go through before we do that,” Byars said.
Alexander said there is no legal obligation or district policy that would require the principal position be advertised. He said Haake is proven his ability by the contributions he’s made as assistant principal.
“Quite frankly, when he came in, he’s younger than most, and that’s always a challenge,” Alexander said. “When we put a person in a leadership position that’s younger than the majority of your staff, it’s a challenge to get those people sometimes in your corner, or be willing to do the things you’d like to see them do and make suggestions on improvement for them. He’s done that with grace and he’s done it with integrity, which I think has earned him that right to be recommended for that position.”
Alexander said if the board wants to open the position to candidates, including Mr. Haake, the district can do so before making a decision. He noted that Haake was not a district employee when he was offered the assistant principal position in 2019, and that other district employees also applied for that job.
Haake was previously the principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice for three years.
“So you make the exact point that you didn’t hire within” board member Doris Martin said. “You opened it up, and you found the best possible candidate. So in this case, why don’t we open it up, see if there is someone even better than Mr. Haake, although I will say he is very good. But why would we not at least try?”
Jarosh pointed out to the board that he received the principal position after being the assistant principal at BHS, and that the job was not opened for candidates outside of the district.
“Every situation is going to have to be different,” board member Steve Winter said. “There may be some times where we have a really good feeling about somebody that we already have on staff, and even though we go through a hiring process with somebody new from outside the system, when we get them into their position, we don’t know how they’re going to perform. Whereas in this case, we do have a pretty good idea how they’re going to perform.”
The board agreed to officially vote on the matter during their December meeting.
