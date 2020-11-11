Middle school principal announces retirement after 22 years

“I do like the idea of promoting from within, but I would prefer that there’s actually a process that we go through before we do that,” Byars said.

Alexander said there is no legal obligation or district policy that would require the principal position be advertised. He said Haake is proven his ability by the contributions he’s made as assistant principal.

“Quite frankly, when he came in, he’s younger than most, and that’s always a challenge,” Alexander said. “When we put a person in a leadership position that’s younger than the majority of your staff, it’s a challenge to get those people sometimes in your corner, or be willing to do the things you’d like to see them do and make suggestions on improvement for them. He’s done that with grace and he’s done it with integrity, which I think has earned him that right to be recommended for that position.”

Alexander said if the board wants to open the position to candidates, including Mr. Haake, the district can do so before making a decision. He noted that Haake was not a district employee when he was offered the assistant principal position in 2019, and that other district employees also applied for that job.

Haake was previously the principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice for three years.