National authors and illustrators visit Beatrice elementary schools

Turk spoke to students about how he used symbolism, color and patterns to enhance the authors’ stories when illustrating “Muddy: the Story of Blues Legend Muddy Waters” and “Be the Change: a Grandfather Gandhi Story”.

“Reading is such a strong part of anything that anyone does,” Nielsen said. “So it is very important that our kids understand how things are created, and see what this is doing is bringing to life a story, bringing to life the concepts such as symbolism, metaphor, simile, all of those things that we teach throughout the year…It really is helping students see that bigger perspective of the concepts that they learn, and maybe struggle to learn or don’t want to learn, how it really is utilized all around us.”

Turk also talked about how drawing is just like any other skill, and that it takes practice.

“I think sometimes we pick out kind of early on in school who are the artsy kids, and we think ‘if I’m not the artsy kid, there’s no point in me learning.’ But I think that it’s important for everyone to keep drawing and looking at art, because it’s something that can help you in whatever it is you decide to do,” Turk said.