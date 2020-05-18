Nebraska and Missouri students collaborate on book while quarantining

While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many people sheltering at home, two students who have never met each other have used this time to collaborate and publish a book.
“The Adventures of Twilight, Summer and Shadow” follows three cats in a book called The Land No Other, and their pursuits to get home.
Libby Smith, a fifth grader at Lewiston Consolidated School, wrote the story for her sister, who loves to read. Smith also showed the story to one of her teachers, Rhiannon Svitak, who thought editing the book would be good additional practice for the spelling and grammar she was learning in school.
The two started revising the book in January, but the project was interrupted in March when schools closed.
“She was devastated that she couldn't come to school the last quarter, because she wanted to finish her book,” Svitak said. “She was so upset that she brought her mom to school in order to meet up with me to figure out how we would finish the book.”
Smith and Svitak started having weekly online meetings for often two hours at a time, reading through and editing the book. Svitak admitted that the book might not have been finished by the end of the school year had school not closed, as it allowed them more time to work on it.
Smith said her sister attempted to overhear the meetings with Svitak to hear parts of the unfinished story, and that she still has not let her read the book yet.
Before the closures, the two discussed having a Lewiston high school student help with illustrating the book, but Svitak thought that was no longer an option. Then one evening on Facebook, Svitak saw a friend post about her ninth grade daughter’s drawings to pass the time while sheltering in Liberty, Missouri.
Svitak said Emily Goeglein was excited to be the illustrator, and that Smith was speechless when she saw the first few drawings. She said the current plan is to buy copies of the book for Smith and Goeglein, as well as one for the Lewiston school library.
Svitak said she thinks Smith has matured and gained confidence from writing and editing her book, and has learned how to spot and correct any writing errors.
“She’s more receptive to teaching now, because she can see that it’s helping her,” Svitak said.
Svitak also reached out to one of her favorite authors, New York Times Bestselling author Gretchen Rubin, and told her the story behind the book.
“What a wonderful accomplishment, and a beautifully professional book,” Rubin responded. “I am beyond impressed by such a sophisticated collaboration by two kids. Amazing.”
Smith said she wants to turn Twilight, Summer and Shadow’s adventures into a series, and mentioned she’d like to continue working with Svitak over the summer.
Svitak said Smith can write all types of stories, and the two can proofread them again in the fall.
As for advice for any aspiring writers, Smith’s advice was simple: just start writing.
“If you want to write a book, make a book. You have to first just think of something, then just write stories,” Smith said. “It’s kind of easy, it’s just that sometimes you have to get help to think of stuff.”
