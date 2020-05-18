Nebraska and Missouri students collaborate on book while quarantining

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many people sheltering at home, two students who have never met each other have used this time to collaborate and publish a book.

“The Adventures of Twilight, Summer and Shadow” follows three cats in a book called The Land No Other, and their pursuits to get home.

Libby Smith, a fifth grader at Lewiston Consolidated School, wrote the story for her sister, who loves to read. Smith also showed the story to one of her teachers, Rhiannon Svitak, who thought editing the book would be good additional practice for the spelling and grammar she was learning in school.

The two started revising the book in January, but the project was interrupted in March when schools closed.

“She was devastated that she couldn't come to school the last quarter, because she wanted to finish her book,” Svitak said. “She was so upset that she brought her mom to school in order to meet up with me to figure out how we would finish the book.”

Smith and Svitak started having weekly online meetings for often two hours at a time, reading through and editing the book. Svitak admitted that the book might not have been finished by the end of the school year had school not closed, as it allowed them more time to work on it.