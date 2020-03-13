Nebraska schools cancel classes, events to combat COVID-19

“We have not closed locations,” Osterthun said. “We are still open, a lot of services are still available if students want to or need to come in and see an advisor, catch up on assignments or whatnot.”

SCC-Beatrice and Beatrice Public Schools are both in a unified command team with city leaders, emergency management representatives, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Public Health Solutions, Beatrice Community Hospital, city and county law enforcement agencies, and city and county governmental agencies.

“Preparation is key,” Beatrice mayor Stan Wirth said in a press release. “We don’t want to overreact, but we do want to be prepared.”

As of Friday, BPS has not canceled classes, and activities outside of the district are being considered on a case-by-case basis. The kindergarten roundup carnival scheduled for Monday, March 16 has been postponed at this time.

Superintendent Jason Alexander released a statement Thursday afternoon asking that only immediate family members attend scheduled events at this time.

Alexander said the district finalized a continuity of learning plan on Friday should the district close in-person classes. He said any school communications will also be routed through the command team.