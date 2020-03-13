Nebraska schools cancel classes, events to combat COVID-19

With the Center for Disease Control recommending social distancing and avoiding congregate settings to combat the coronavirus, or COVID-19, area schools are canceling events or classes altogether.
On Thursday, both the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced classes will not meet March 16-20. The University announced that starting March 30, classes will be taught online for the duration of the spring semester.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney is suspending face-to-face classes following students’ spring break. Beginning March 30, students will have virtual or alternative instruction, Chancellor Doug Kristensen announced Thursday.
Doane University has made the decision to cancel all in-person classes across all campuses from March 16-22, extending the current spring break of its Crete residential students one additional week. Online classes will be taught starting March 23 until the remainder of the term.
Stu Osterthun, director of public information and marketing at Southeast Community College, said classes are canceled March 16-20, extending student’s spring break through March 27.
SCC President Dr. Paul Illich released a statement Thursday saying during the class cancellations, faculty will prepare to convert courses to an online format, and technical and lab faculty will identify how to continue face-to-face lab opportunities.
“We have not closed locations,” Osterthun said. “We are still open, a lot of services are still available if students want to or need to come in and see an advisor, catch up on assignments or whatnot.”
SCC-Beatrice and Beatrice Public Schools are both in a unified command team with city leaders, emergency management representatives, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Public Health Solutions, Beatrice Community Hospital, city and county law enforcement agencies, and city and county governmental agencies.
“Preparation is key,” Beatrice mayor Stan Wirth said in a press release. “We don’t want to overreact, but we do want to be prepared.”
As of Friday, BPS has not canceled classes, and activities outside of the district are being considered on a case-by-case basis. The kindergarten roundup carnival scheduled for Monday, March 16 has been postponed at this time.
Superintendent Jason Alexander released a statement Thursday afternoon asking that only immediate family members attend scheduled events at this time.
Alexander said the district finalized a continuity of learning plan on Friday should the district close in-person classes. He said any school communications will also be routed through the command team.
A press release from the command team on Thursday states that at this time, no community-wide measures are being taken by the city, and community residents are urged to use best practices recommended by the CDC to limit their risk of exposure to the virus.
These practices include washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using an alcohol- based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
The CDC also recommends avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying at home when sick, covering one’s mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.