Norris students return to school after water pressure issues Monday

Norris Public School students returned to school on Tuesday, after a water pressure issue caused classes to release early Monday afternoon.
At 12:45 p.m. on Monday, the school announced on Facebook that due to a water well issue, the district lost water pressure on campus, and were consequently unable to flush toilets or practice appropriate hand sanitation, and therefore unable to continue the school day. High school students not riding the bus were dismissed at that time, and the rest of the students were dismissed shortly after at 1:30 p.m.
All after school activities on the Norris campus were also canceled Monday, as the district awaited assistance from an external contractor.
Norris Superintendent John Schwartz explained that the issue involved two wells and the valves attached to them, which were having problems interacting with each other and thus creating the water pressure issues.
“We initially thought we had a busted pipe, and as we shut water off we didn’t have enough water pressure for toilets to flush or water to fully run,” Schwartz said. “So after students left campus, we were able to shut down water to buildings and begin problem solving what the source of the issue was. We were eventually able to eliminate that there were no pipe issues, which then led us to some of the pump and well issues. We believe we were able to get those corrected, and as of last night and through the evening and today, we’re not seeing further issues.”
Schwartz said water pressure was returned to the buildings Monday night, and students returned to their classes Tuesday morning. He said the situation is continuing to be monitored.
“Our students were really flexible and understanding and patient yesterday when we lost water pressure, and our staff were incredibly flexible and helped us adapt to the situation,” Schwartz said. “We had bus drivers that came in on short notice, we had staff that recalibrated their end of the day, and of course we had parents that showed a great deal of patience and understanding and flexibility, as well. We’re just really appreciative that everyone handled and managed the unfortunate interruption that we had yesterday the way that they did, and I wanted to say thank you for that.”