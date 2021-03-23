Norris students return to school after water pressure issues Monday

At 12:45 p.m. on Monday, the school announced on Facebook that due to a water well issue, the district lost water pressure on campus, and were consequently unable to flush toilets or practice appropriate hand sanitation, and therefore unable to continue the school day. High school students not riding the bus were dismissed at that time, and the rest of the students were dismissed shortly after at 1:30 p.m.

“We initially thought we had a busted pipe, and as we shut water off we didn’t have enough water pressure for toilets to flush or water to fully run,” Schwartz said. “So after students left campus, we were able to shut down water to buildings and begin problem solving what the source of the issue was. We were eventually able to eliminate that there were no pipe issues, which then led us to some of the pump and well issues. We believe we were able to get those corrected, and as of last night and through the evening and today, we’re not seeing further issues.”