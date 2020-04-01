Paddock Lane holds cruise night for teachers and families

Two weeks after Paddock Lane and the rest of Beatrice Public Schools closed due to COVID-19, the block around the school was crowded with teachers, students and parents. Keeping a social distance, of course.

Teachers held signs saying things like “we miss you," “we love you," “stay safe” and “keep learning." Families could then drive, bike or walk around and catch up with the teachers in person.

Since the entire school is split into themed houses, fellow wolves howled at each other while owls mimed big eyes at each other with their hands in addition to meeting with their teachers.

“We’re so used to constant contact with our kids, and even with our staff. To go from seeing them every day to abruptly not at all, it’s really hard,” first grade teacher Sydney Osburn said. “Just to see their smiling faces, even if we couldn’t get hugs…It was just good to see that they’re doing ok.”

The event was held for an hour Tuesday evening. Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said there were people driving by the entire time.

Kindergarten teacher Lindsay Bent said she got the idea from other schools holding similar events. Since schools have closed nationally, teachers have driven by students’ houses, made videos and done other things to stay in contact.