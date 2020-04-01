Paddock Lane holds cruise night for teachers and families

Two weeks after Paddock Lane and the rest of Beatrice Public Schools closed due to COVID-19, the block around the school was crowded with teachers, students and parents. Keeping a social distance, of course.
Teachers held signs saying things like “we miss you," “we love you," “stay safe” and “keep learning." Families could then drive, bike or walk around and catch up with the teachers in person.
Since the entire school is split into themed houses, fellow wolves howled at each other while owls mimed big eyes at each other with their hands in addition to meeting with their teachers.
“We’re so used to constant contact with our kids, and even with our staff. To go from seeing them every day to abruptly not at all, it’s really hard,” first grade teacher Sydney Osburn said. “Just to see their smiling faces, even if we couldn’t get hugs…It was just good to see that they’re doing ok.”
The event was held for an hour Tuesday evening. Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said there were people driving by the entire time.
Kindergarten teacher Lindsay Bent said she got the idea from other schools holding similar events. Since schools have closed nationally, teachers have driven by students’ houses, made videos and done other things to stay in contact.
“Kindergarten, we are hands-on. Hugs, high fives. So I had tears because of happiness, just to see their faces. We got to chat a little bit as they slowly drove by about how they’re doing, what they’re working on. It meant the world to me,” Bent said.
After discussions among area schools, the Nebraska health department and state and local officials, all ESU 5 schools have decided to close through Friday, May 1 due to COVID-19 concerns. This includes Beatrice, Bruning-Davenport, Deshler, Diller-Odell, Fairbury, Freeman, Meridian, Southern, Thayer Central, Tri County and Wymore schools, who all closed their doors on Tuesday, March 17.
BPS released a statement on March 20 that the decision will be re-evaluated as circumstances change, and that an announcement will be made on April 22 regarding the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
Replogle said that should the closures extend through the rest of the school year, another Paddock Lane cruise night will likely be planned in the coming weeks.
