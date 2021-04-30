Paddock Lane holds superhero themed spring carnival

Paddock Lane elementary students and their families had a super evening on Thursday, as they took part in a superhero themed carnival organized by the PTA.
Attendees had the opportunity to play carnival games and win prizes, and generally have a good time with their friends.
PTA member Ashley Mentgen-Duff said the carnival has a theme each year, and that this year superheroes was chosen to highlight local heroes and their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Beatrice Police Department and Beatrice Fire and Rescue also attended the carnival to answer questions and show students what the insides of their cars look like.
“I’ve been on the PTO for about seven years now, and we do this every year, but this year just feels like a different environment,” Mentgen-Duff said. “People are more excited, they’re super excited to see the superheroes in our community, the police, the EMTs, fire fighters, so it’s kind of a more uplifted spirit around here. We just want to thank all of our local community heroes, because they do so much for us. This is just kind of one easy way to put them in the spotlight.”
During the carnival, students and parents lined up to participate in the Scholastic Book Fair.
“Every spring and fall, we have a book fair,” Mentgen-Duff said. “We try to provide as many opportunities for our kids to get books in their hands and at home. We really feel it’s important for them to read throughout the summer. We always try to have this carnival and this book fair just to kind of give them one more chance to buy books and get them excited to read.”
Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said that the carnival and all of the other year-end events are especially important, since the school was unable to do a lot of them last year. She said other events for students include skating at the Rolla-Rena Skate Center, cleaning up and having a picnic at a local park, and having a movie day.
“We love to do those fun things,” Replogle said. “Not that school's not fun in itself, but we like to do some of those extra fun things where we can dress up or dress down, whatever the case might be. This year that just was so limited, and last year everything last quarter was totally eliminated, so we were thinking we wanted to do some extra fun things. We’re excited about it.”