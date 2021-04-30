Paddock Lane holds superhero themed spring carnival

Paddock Lane elementary students and their families had a super evening on Thursday, as they took part in a superhero themed carnival organized by the PTA.

Attendees had the opportunity to play carnival games and win prizes, and generally have a good time with their friends.

PTA member Ashley Mentgen-Duff said the carnival has a theme each year, and that this year superheroes was chosen to highlight local heroes and their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Beatrice Police Department and Beatrice Fire and Rescue also attended the carnival to answer questions and show students what the insides of their cars look like.

“I’ve been on the PTO for about seven years now, and we do this every year, but this year just feels like a different environment,” Mentgen-Duff said. “People are more excited, they’re super excited to see the superheroes in our community, the police, the EMTs, fire fighters, so it’s kind of a more uplifted spirit around here. We just want to thank all of our local community heroes, because they do so much for us. This is just kind of one easy way to put them in the spotlight.”

During the carnival, students and parents lined up to participate in the Scholastic Book Fair.