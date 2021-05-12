Paddock Lane students walk the track to celebrate fundraising efforts

Paddock Lane students, staff and their families gathered in the House of Orange Wednesday to celebrate their fundraising efforts over the past couple of weeks by having a walk the track day.
The kids played games including an obstacle course, tug of war, duck, duck, goose and, of course, walking around Beatrice High School’s track.
“We all go home very tired, and have all put in about 10 miles, but it is a great day,” Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said.
Replogle said this year, the fundraising efforts went to the PTO, as the organization could not fundraise this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So we did three different things,” Replogle said. “Sonic restaurant helped us out and did a Paddock Lane night, and we raised several hundred dollars there. Then Sunrise Bakery did a Paddock Lane morning there, and we raised $800 in a two-hour time period. And then this past week, the staff members donated candy bars and cookies, that type of thing, all packaged, and the bakery gave us 18 dozen large chocolate chip cookies that were packaged, and we raised just a little under $1,500 in one week selling treats after school.”
Replogle said overall, the fundraiser raised roughly $3,000 for the PTO.
“And the PTO turns around and gives it all back to the children in one way or another,” Replogle said. “They buy books for our book machine, they fund our accelerated readers program, they fund Christmas books for all of our kids, along with a free school carnival that we do, and many, many other things, so this was a great group to do it for this year.”
Replogle said Paddock Lane has been doing a walk the track fundraiser for over 20 years, and that the school always tries to fundraise for something that’s special to them. She said in the past, they’ve raised money for a former Paddock Lane student, Shelby Erb, who was battling cancer at the time, as well as the Special Olympics and the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
“We do the Juvenile Diabetes Association many, many, many times, because the children with diabetes come to Paddock Lane,” Replogle explained. “We’ve done the Special Olympics, because children who can participate in the Special Olympics are children who come to Paddock Lane. And of course, we have a wonderful PTO, and this was a down year for them, so we helped to elevate that…Just thank you to everybody who supports us, and all of the activities that we do at Paddock Lane. We think it’s a very worthy cause, and it’s a great school.”