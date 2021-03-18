Pioneer Conference schools participate in quiz bowl tournament

Grant Lewandowski, a junior at Tri County and a member of the b team, said participating in the quiz bowl feels similar to doing a game show.

“Just remember everything you’ve learned in school,” Lewandowski said. “I think it’s just all of us have a really good memory. The one thing that we did do to prepare was we all made fact sheets over different subjects that we know had been quizzed over in the last couple years. So yeah, we made fact sheets over that and shared them with the rest of the team.”

Maddox Smith, a senior at Tri County and a member of the a team, said he was impressed with how both teams did as they gained a lot of new members this year.

“I would say that it’s a very great experience,” Smith said. “It’s very easy to get into, I think, and it’s a pretty fun environment. Depending on who you are, you can take it competitively or you can have as much fun with it as you want. Either way, you’ll have a good time, so I think it’s a pretty easy thing to get into.”

Iverson said he heard a lot of laughter from students as they participated in the tournament, and that he hopes students enjoyed competing and representing their school. He said that while this is the only tournament for all the Pioneer Conference schools this year, students will have the ability to participate in smaller quiz bowls throughout their season.

