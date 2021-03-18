Pioneer Conference schools participate in quiz bowl tournament

Local students were challenged on their knowledge of sciences, language, history and math on Wednesday, as they participated in the Pioneer Conference quiz bowl at Lewiston Consolidated School.
Each school was allowed to have two teams made up of six students. Four members from each team then played nine rounds against an opposing school during the pool play portion of the tournament.
“Then between all of those rounds you combine the scores to find your best average, and then you rank them 1-16,” Greg Iverson, a physical education teacher at Lewiston, said. “One through eight goes to the gold division, nine through 16 goes to the silver tournament, and then it’s just a double elimination tournament after that.”
Participating schools included Diller-Odell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Friend, Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer, Johnson-Brock, Lewiston, Lourdes Central Catholic, Pawnee City, Southern, Sterling and Tri County.
In the silver division, the Southern b team received fourth place, the Friend b team received third place, the Johnson-Brock a team received second place and the Friend a team received first place.
In the gold division, the Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer team received fourth place, the Southern a team received third place, the Tri County b team received second place, and the Tri County a team received first place.
Grant Lewandowski, a junior at Tri County and a member of the b team, said participating in the quiz bowl feels similar to doing a game show.
“Just remember everything you’ve learned in school,” Lewandowski said. “I think it’s just all of us have a really good memory. The one thing that we did do to prepare was we all made fact sheets over different subjects that we know had been quizzed over in the last couple years. So yeah, we made fact sheets over that and shared them with the rest of the team.”
Maddox Smith, a senior at Tri County and a member of the a team, said he was impressed with how both teams did as they gained a lot of new members this year.
“I would say that it’s a very great experience,” Smith said. “It’s very easy to get into, I think, and it’s a pretty fun environment. Depending on who you are, you can take it competitively or you can have as much fun with it as you want. Either way, you’ll have a good time, so I think it’s a pretty easy thing to get into.”
Iverson said he heard a lot of laughter from students as they participated in the tournament, and that he hopes students enjoyed competing and representing their school. He said that while this is the only tournament for all the Pioneer Conference schools this year, students will have the ability to participate in smaller quiz bowls throughout their season.