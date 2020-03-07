Saint Paul’s recognizes National Lutheran Schools Week

Students at Saint Paul’s Lutheran School in Beatrice finished several days of activities to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week.

Amy Duever, the school’s principal, said the week centered around the school's theme: Joy in Jesus.

Duever said students made and delivered first responder bags to the Gage County Sheriff’s Department, the Beatrice Police Department and the Beatrice Fire and Rescue Department.

Each student also decorated a canvas to make one large art panel displayed in the school’s hallway, listened to books from professional storyteller Pippa White, and had movie and game days.

“We rotated rooms and played a lot of different board games together, and the kids really seemed to love that,” Duever said.

The week ended with a Grandparent’s Day program in the school’s gymnasium, where the students performed skits like “The Pigeon Needs a Bath” and “Too Many Fairies," complete with handmade sets to sell the act.

Duever noted that National Lutheran Schools Week is typically celebrated the last week of January, but that the grandparent program is a tradition at the school and she didn’t want families traveling in the winter weather.