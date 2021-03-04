Saint Paul students celebrate National Lutheran Schools week

Students at Saint Paul’s Lutheran School in Beatrice are creatively serving the community, especially this week as part of their National Lutheran Schools Week celebrations.

Amy Duever, the school’s principal, said the week centered around the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod School district’s theme this year, sent to serve, which is based on Matthew 20:28.

The Bible verse reads “just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

“We were trying to think of ways we could do service still, even in our COVID times,” Duever said.

The events started on Sunday, Feb. 28 with worship during church service and fourth and fifth grade students singing and playing the handbells.

On Monday, all grades had a pajama day and watched a movie with popcorn in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, students could dress up as superheroes, and they created stain glass window art out of colored paper that will be sent to residents at the local nursing homes.