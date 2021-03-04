Saint Paul students celebrate National Lutheran Schools week

Students at Saint Paul’s Lutheran School in Beatrice are creatively serving the community, especially this week as part of their National Lutheran Schools Week celebrations.
Amy Duever, the school’s principal, said the week centered around the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod School district’s theme this year, sent to serve, which is based on Matthew 20:28.
The Bible verse reads “just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
“We were trying to think of ways we could do service still, even in our COVID times,” Duever said.
The events started on Sunday, Feb. 28 with worship during church service and fourth and fifth grade students singing and playing the handbells.
On Monday, all grades had a pajama day and watched a movie with popcorn in the afternoon.
On Tuesday, students could dress up as superheroes, and they created stain glass window art out of colored paper that will be sent to residents at the local nursing homes.
Saint Paul students had to work in teams on Wednesday and do different online escape room challenges. For kindergarten through second grade students, the escape rooms were Pete the Cat, playroom escape and butterfly themed. For the upperclassmen, they were working to stop a computer virus that had captured their grades.
Thursday was camo/ninja day, so students could sneakily make and deliver goodie bags to their neighbors in the community. Individuals from the Edgerton Explorit Center also came to do live science demonstrations.
The events ended on Friday with a school spirit day and an early dismissal.
“So it’s not all service, but it’s definitely all fun,” Duever said. “Serving others is a very important part of our school curriculum. Just being a light of Christ to our community here in town. In the past, sometimes we’ve gone out and done projects. This year obviously has to be a little different, but we can still share God’s love and still do service projects and serve others.”
Duever said in the past, the school has done a grandparents celebration on Friday, but that it has been canceled this year due to COVID.
Instead, students are participating in a lip-synch and variety show that will be live streamed at 10:30a.m. and shared through the St. Paul Lutheran School Facebook page.