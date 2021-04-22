Saint Paul students to perform spring concert

Saint Paul’s Lutheran School in Beatrice students are going back to biblical times on Friday, as they perform a musical retelling of Jonah and the whale.
First through fifth grade students will perform “Oh Jonah!” at the school, located at 930 Prairie Lane, at 7 p.m.
Amy Duever, the school’s principal, said the performance is a great way for the students to showcase to the community some of the things that they have been learning about.
“And just a great way for us to be able to get together as a school community,” Duever said. “Obviously, we had to cancel them last year for COVID, so I think we’re just excited to be able to get together again with our school community, with our parents and grandparents and families.”
Duever explained that the story of Jonah follows the titular character as God asks him to go to the city of Nineveh and ask the Ninevites to repent.
“Jonah didn’t want to go, so he ran away from God’s command and he got swallowed, the Bible says by a great fish, but in our play we do call it a whale,” Duever said. “He was in the whale for three days, and then he confessed his sins to God and asked to be saved, and the whale spit him out on the shore. Then he went to Nineveh and helped them to repent of their sins and follow God’s ways. That’s really the story from the Bible, and our story pretty much follows the Bible account.”
Playing Jonah is fifth grader Chloe Jurgens, with the captain played by Anthony Long, the Queen of Nineveh played by Sloan Penner, the whale by Brian Husa, and the angels by Kate Ideus, Anthony Long, James Moss, Quin Oates, Waylon Overbeck and Sloan Penner.
Duever said fourth grade students will play the sailors, third grade students will play the Ninevites and second graders play the storm.
“It’s a great opportunity for them to be on stage and learn about being in front of people and performing,” Duever said. “But the main message from the Jonah musical is to follow God's will, and when he calls on you to do something, to be willing to do it because he’s asking you to serve him. I hope that they take that message home, too, that they can serve God and follow his will.”
Before that performance, early childhood students will sing several songs starting at 6p.m., followed by a kindergarten play performance of “A Soup Opera”, based on the book by Jim Gill.
“It’s supposed to be a man, but one of our kindergartners goes to a restaurant and he asks for the soup. Then he keeps singing ‘I can’t eat the soup’, and so everyone tries to help figure out why he can’t eat the soup,” Duever explained.
Duever said Saint Paul has had musical events for many years, and that it’s a special school tradition. She said the school is asking attendees to wear masks during the performances, due to being unable to seat socially distanced.