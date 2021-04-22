Saint Paul students to perform spring concert

Saint Paul’s Lutheran School in Beatrice students are going back to biblical times on Friday, as they perform a musical retelling of Jonah and the whale.

First through fifth grade students will perform “Oh Jonah!” at the school, located at 930 Prairie Lane, at 7 p.m.

Amy Duever, the school’s principal, said the performance is a great way for the students to showcase to the community some of the things that they have been learning about.

“And just a great way for us to be able to get together as a school community,” Duever said. “Obviously, we had to cancel them last year for COVID, so I think we’re just excited to be able to get together again with our school community, with our parents and grandparents and families.”

Duever explained that the story of Jonah follows the titular character as God asks him to go to the city of Nineveh and ask the Ninevites to repent.

