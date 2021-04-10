SCC-Beatrice campus director announces retirement plans

Morgan said SCC-Beatrice has some of the best faculty and staff in the world, and that he hopes he’s instilled having pride for the campus that will continue after his retirement. He said he planned to retire within the next couple of years, but didn’t want to do so last December in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s time for me to step down and have somebody else come in with new and fresh ideas,” Morgan said.

Morgan said a new campus director has not been chosen at this time, and that he does not anticipate one will be hired before he leaves in May.

“Typically, what happens it [SCC President Dr. Paul Illich], will meet with me and a few others, and we’ll take a look at what we really want to have for the job,” Morgan said. “He’ll make the ultimate decision on what the new job description will look like for that individual, and them I’m sure they’ll do a wide search for that person…There’ll be a little bit of a gap, but then again that gap falls right into summer, which is really a good time to have that.”

As for what’s next, Morgan said he still has two years in his current term as a Beatrice city council member for ward one, and that he plans to spend his summer with his kids and grandkids, and golfing, before seeing where his life leads and potentially starting a new career.

“I have enjoyed the last 20 years in Beatrice,” Morgan said. “I’ll be around. I want to stay involved in the community, and I look forward to being able to relax a little bit.”

