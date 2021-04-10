SCC-Beatrice campus director announces retirement plans

After more than 30 years of working at Southeast Community College, Beatrice Campus Director Bob Morgan has announced his plans to retire at the end of this semester.
Morgan said he first applied to be a business instructor for the Lincoln campus in March of 1990 because his mother, a prior high school teacher, encouraged him to. In 2001, he moved to the Beatrice campus to be the assistant campus director, and later became the campus director and dean of virtual learning in 2009, and the vice president of program development in 2015.
Morgan said there has been great strides made in improving the Beatrice campus during his 20 years of working there.
“It was Pershing College back in 1965, we took it over in 1976, the ag program came here in 1981, and a lot of our facilities were shot,” Morgan explained. “So over the last three years, we were able to add a new dining facility, new residential housing for students, a beautiful academic education building, and then a remodel of a business park building that was here in 2003 for the ag hall. So we’ve really made some great strides in improving our campus here.”
Morgan said the recent construction projects have been a highlight of his career, as well as spearheading bringing online learning to the college back in 1998.
“Probably the most important, I would say, is making the difference that I’ve made in students’ lives,” Morgan said. “That’s really why we’re here.”
Morgan said SCC-Beatrice has some of the best faculty and staff in the world, and that he hopes he’s instilled having pride for the campus that will continue after his retirement. He said he planned to retire within the next couple of years, but didn’t want to do so last December in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s time for me to step down and have somebody else come in with new and fresh ideas,” Morgan said.
Morgan said a new campus director has not been chosen at this time, and that he does not anticipate one will be hired before he leaves in May.
“Typically, what happens it [SCC President Dr. Paul Illich], will meet with me and a few others, and we’ll take a look at what we really want to have for the job,” Morgan said. “He’ll make the ultimate decision on what the new job description will look like for that individual, and them I’m sure they’ll do a wide search for that person…There’ll be a little bit of a gap, but then again that gap falls right into summer, which is really a good time to have that.”
As for what’s next, Morgan said he still has two years in his current term as a Beatrice city council member for ward one, and that he plans to spend his summer with his kids and grandkids, and golfing, before seeing where his life leads and potentially starting a new career.
“I have enjoyed the last 20 years in Beatrice,” Morgan said. “I’ll be around. I want to stay involved in the community, and I look forward to being able to relax a little bit.”