SCC-Beatrice students return for the first day of classes

The Sunland provided warm, quiet weather on Monday, the perfect conditions for new and returning students to adapt to campus life at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
Sophomore and Resident Assistant Tania Hernandez said she’s not sure about the number of students living in the Homestead Hall residence this year, but that it definitely looks fuller than last year. She said this is her first semester as an RA, and that she’s excited because she thinks she can make a good impact on the incoming students.
“We’re kind of like security for our hall,” Hernandez explained. “We make sure that everybody is safe, and then we are basically there for any residents that need our help. We also do activities, so residents socialize with others and get to know each other…I was actually just working on getting a floor meeting set up for my hall so everybody gets to know me. My goal is that everybody feels comfortable so they can come up to me or my coworkers, and just make it easier for their college experience.”
Hernandez said she came from Lincoln to studying business and accounting, and play soccer and cross country for the school. She said she’s hoping to work hard in those sports and improve her GPA to get more offers to transfer to a four-year school.
“I think we’re a really good school. It’s really cheap to come here, the education is good, everybody seems to be really helpful…My advice academically, make sure you always ask for help,” Hernandez said. “Don’t be shy, and don’t be nervous living in the dorms. I know a lot of people come here thinking ‘I don’t have any friends’ but you end up making good friends here. And always get involved in activities. That also helps you a lot, being more connected to the school.”
Toni Landenberger, assistant campus director and dean of students, said the Beatrice campus has 513 students enrolled so far, but that students can add classes with their instructor’s permission through the end of the week.
“I hope they have a great start to their school year,” Landenberger said. “We’re excited to have them here. We’re excited to have students back on campus. We want to have a very educational but yet safe school year for them. We hope that everything will go smoothly, and wish them the very best.”
Landenberger noted that a portion of students opted to take remote classes last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they haven’t had the opportunity to take classes in the Academic Excellence Center, which opened in January.
The 52,000 square foot, $19 million building contains faculty offices, study and social areas, conference rooms, and various sized classrooms equipped with technology to allow for collaboration and video conferences with students learning from home or other campuses. It is largely used by students studying health and sciences, humanities and social sciences, business and criminal justice.
“One thing we’re really excited about is to have our new facilities open and available, with full classrooms of students enjoying and being able to benefit from those facilities,” Landenberger said.
Starting in September, another new addition to SCC-Beatrice will be Brett Bright.
Bright will serve as vice president of program development, Beatrice campus director and athletic administrator, replacing Bob Morgan, who retired in May after 31 years at SCC.
He has served Hutchinson Community College as vice president of student services for the past six years, and has also worked at Texas State Technical College in Waco; Connors State College in Warner, Okla.; and Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kan.
“I enjoy the community college atmosphere, and Beatrice provides a small-town feel with incredible new facilities,” he said in a press release. “I can see the institution growing, and being able to help more students achieve their goals is very exciting."
A continuing concern on all SCC campuses has been COVID-19 and its variants.
According to SCC’s website, students attending for the fall semester will not be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated or who attend an upcoming clinic to receive the vaccine will have the chance to win prizes.
SCC’s Fall Semester starts Aug. 23, and unvaccinated students at all three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford will have the opportunity to attend a Pfizer vaccine clinic at the following locations/times:
Monday, Aug. 23, Milford Campus, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Eicher Technical Center Student Lounge
Wednesday, Aug. 25: Beatrice Campus, 2-5 p.m., Kennedy Student Center
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Lincoln Campus, 1-3 p.m., gymnasium
Each unvaccinated student who participates in the vaccine clinics will receive a $20 gift card after they have been fully vaccinated. The gift card can be used at a variety of places, including any SCC Campus Store, Course Ground Coffee, Course Restaurant and Course Grill on the Lincoln Campus.
“We believe students benefit from in-person learning, and a safe return to in-person instruction continues to be a priority for Southeast Community College and the success of our students,” said Bev Cummins, Vice President of Student Affairs/Lincoln Campus Director. “Vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to better manage the COVID-19 pandemic.”
All fully vaccinated students who upload a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, including those who attend an SCC vaccine clinic, will have their name entered into a drawing for the grand prize of $500, as well as other prizes that include a $250 tuition waiver and store vouchers. The goal is to get as many students vaccinated so classes can remain in-person and students are less affected by any potential exposures.
SCC is encouraging those who aren’t vaccinated to wear masks. For those who are vaccinated, masks are optional. More information about SCC’s COVID protocols and updates can be found at southeast.edu/covid-19/
Despite the effects of the pandemic, program director of business for the Beatrice campus, and accounting and Microsoft Office instructor Kim Day said it seemed like Monday was a more typical first day of school experience than last year. She said throughout the course of the year, she hopes students gain the skills necessary to be productive members of the workforce.
“I hope that we can get COVID under control so we can stay in the classroom and continue to learn,” Day said. “I know they like to socialize, and that’s important for them to be able to get the full college experience. I just want them to have fun and learn a lot.”