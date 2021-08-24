SCC-Beatrice students return for the first day of classes

The Sunland provided warm, quiet weather on Monday, the perfect conditions for new and returning students to adapt to campus life at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

Sophomore and Resident Assistant Tania Hernandez said she’s not sure about the number of students living in the Homestead Hall residence this year, but that it definitely looks fuller than last year. She said this is her first semester as an RA, and that she’s excited because she thinks she can make a good impact on the incoming students.

“We’re kind of like security for our hall,” Hernandez explained. “We make sure that everybody is safe, and then we are basically there for any residents that need our help. We also do activities, so residents socialize with others and get to know each other…I was actually just working on getting a floor meeting set up for my hall so everybody gets to know me. My goal is that everybody feels comfortable so they can come up to me or my coworkers, and just make it easier for their college experience.”

Hernandez said she came from Lincoln to studying business and accounting, and play soccer and cross country for the school. She said she’s hoping to work hard in those sports and improve her GPA to get more offers to transfer to a four-year school.