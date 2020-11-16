SCC completes new $19 million Academic Excellence Center building

Hausmann Construction built the facility, and is also has several innovations in its design from BVH Architecture and Gould Evans.

For example, Morgan said the building intentionally faces southeast to northwest based on the sun’s position across Nebraska, which allows for natural lighting and heating. He said the project used SCC’s 2030 challenge, targeting a 70% reduction in energy use as compared to the average of comparable project types in this climate built to-date.

Morgan said the industrial design of the building was intentional to fit with the rural setting of Beatrice, and to save money due to the style’s use of unfinished ceilings. He said the windows along the building allows for views of the campus and community, while the glass walls between classes and conference rooms allows students and faculty to easily find each other.

“We wanted people to see what we do,” Morgan said.

Morgan said some students and faculty have toured the building already, and that it’s received a fantastic response so far. A ribbon cutting for the building was planned for Tuesday, Nov. 17, but was indefinitely postponed due to the recent increase in COVID cases.