SCC completes new $19 million Academic Excellence Center building

A large, new and innovative building is nearing completion at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Starting next semester, the Academic Excellence Center will largely be used by students studying health and sciences, humanities and social sciences, business and criminal justice.
The 52,000 square foot, $19 million building contains faculty offices, study and social areas, conference rooms, and various sized classrooms equipped with technology to allow for collaboration and video conferences with students learning from home or other campuses.
“We really tried to focus in on a whole different style of learning,” Campus Director Bob Morgan said. “You’ll notice that [classrooms are] not set up in rows. It really is set up so that each group has their own T.V., instructor has their own T.V. and white board, so that if group A happens to be working on a project, and the instructor really likes it, they can actually take group A’s work and put it on any T.V. screen. So it really is kind of a great, interactive way to teach for active learning.”
Morgan said the study and social areas were followed the campus’ plan from two years ago, but that it worked out with social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said SCC wanted to have gathering spots around the building so students could relax between classes, and allow them space to collaborate.
Hausmann Construction built the facility, and is also has several innovations in its design from BVH Architecture and Gould Evans.
For example, Morgan said the building intentionally faces southeast to northwest based on the sun’s position across Nebraska, which allows for natural lighting and heating. He said the project used SCC’s 2030 challenge, targeting a 70% reduction in energy use as compared to the average of comparable project types in this climate built to-date.
Morgan said the industrial design of the building was intentional to fit with the rural setting of Beatrice, and to save money due to the style’s use of unfinished ceilings. He said the windows along the building allows for views of the campus and community, while the glass walls between classes and conference rooms allows students and faculty to easily find each other.
“We wanted people to see what we do,” Morgan said.
Morgan said some students and faculty have toured the building already, and that it’s received a fantastic response so far. A ribbon cutting for the building was planned for Tuesday, Nov. 17, but was indefinitely postponed due to the recent increase in COVID cases.
“This will be on our tour list,” Morgan said. “One of the things that we’re finding is facilities make a major impact when they choose where to go four school. We’ve needed a face lift on this campus for a number of years. The way this building is set up, as we continue to grow we at least now have a great pattern that we can continue. If a second or a third building goes up, you’re going to see similar type buildings.”
Students are scheduled to start using the facility when the 2021 spring semester begins on Friday, Jan. 11.
The building will replace Jackson and Adams halls, which were built in the 1960s.
Morgan said SCC plans to demolish Jackson and Adams in the spring or summer of 2021, and that the area will be used as a green space for a number of years.
“Down the road, and it’s going to be a number of years down the road, I think programming called for maybe a baseball and softball facility, and then a recreational facility,” Morgan said. “But that’s not going to be our first priority. Our next priority is probably taking a look at what we can do for the ag program.”
