SCC releases Dean's List
Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

Students making the list include:

Danielle D Block, Plymouth; Ashlee Renee Bridger, Lincoln, Business Administration; Hailee M Buss, Beatrice; Ashley Paige Carroll, Beatrice, Academic Transfer; Stephanie Jean Ellis, Odell; Heather L Grove, Beatrice, Practical Nursing; Cassidy M Gydesen, Odell, Long Term Care Administration; Timothy Dale Kisling, Cortland, Nondestructive Testing Technology; Stephen M McEvers, Virginia, Computer Information Technology; Trinity Riley John Meyers, Beatrice, Computer Information Technology; Kodie Marie Mootz, Beatrice, Practical Nursing; Andrew A Paquette, Beatrice, Academic Transfer; Rebecca Susan Reedy, Blue Springs, ; Tiffany M Robertson, Beatrice, ; Jonathan Edwin Schmidt, Diller, Diesel-Ag Equipment Service Technology;

