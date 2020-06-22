You are the owner of this article.
SCC releases Dean's List
SCC releases Dean's List

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

Students are listed in alphabetical order by hometown:

Aryssa Marie Borrenpohl, Lincoln, Manufacturing Engineering Technology; Ashlee Renee Bridger, Lincoln, Business Administration; Cody J Brown, Beatrice, Business Administration; Tiffany Sue Ebke, Fairbury, Physical Therapist Assistant; Nance Lee Eldridge,

