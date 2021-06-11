SCC releases names of students who graduated in most recent terms

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2021 Spring semester on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

Amanda Lee Anne Book, Associate of Arts in Academic Transfer, Humboldt, NE; Bridget P McCown, Associate of Arts in Academic Transfer, Beatrice , NE; Andrew Allen Paquette, Associate of Arts in Academic Transfer, Beatrice , NE, Distinction; Jacey Lynn Woodyard, Associate of Arts in Academic Transfer, Beatrice , NE; Rebecca Susan Reedy, Associate of Applied Science in Associate Degree Nursing, Blue Springs, NE, Distinction; Katlin Jean Crosier, Associate of Applied Science in Business, Beatrice , NE; Jonathan Edwin Schmidt, Associate of Applied Science in Diesel Ag Equipment Service Tech, Diller, NE, Distinction; Cassidy Marie Gydesen, Associate of Applied Science in Long Term Care Administration, Odell, NE; Timothy Dale Kisling, Associate of Applied Science in Nondestructive Testing Technology, Cortland, NE; Heather Leanne Grove, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Beatrice, NE, Distinction; Kodie Marie Mootz, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Beatrice, NE, PTK; Macy Nicole Skeen, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Beattie, KS; Tiffany Marie Robertson, Certificate in Surgical First Assist, Beatrice, NE;