SCC students begin spring semester in new Academic Excellence building

A majority of the classrooms have several TVs throughout, one at the front of the room and one for each cluster of desks.

Rohr said there was a bit of a learning curve, but that students can use the monitors separately to collaborate in groups.

Rockwell said teachers can also project their lessons to each monitor, which helps the students see the information.

“We’ve also used this space to help organize for the semester,” Rockwell said. “Classmates will come here and study and hang out.”

“When you have an hour break, we don’t really have anywhere to go sometimes, and you don’t want to go sit outside, so there’s a lot of areas where you can go and eat lunch…So here, if a couple of us want to study, there’s so much more space,” Skeen said. “We can even hook up our laptops to the TV and help each other. Like if we made a Quizlet or something, we can show each other.”

Rohr said she and other faculty members are already planning on how to use the building’s different facilities, including organizing guest speakers in the conference room.