SCC students begin spring semester in new Academic Excellence building

Students at the Beatrice campus of Southeast Community College had to adjust to a big change this semester, as they started classes in the new Academic Excellence Center. The building was completed last fall, will largely be used by students studying health and sciences, humanities and social sciences, business and criminal justice.
The 52,000 square foot, $19 million building replaces Jackson and Adams halls, which were built in the 1960s, and contains faculty offices, study and social areas, conference rooms, and various sized classrooms equipped with technology to allow for collaboration and video conferences with students learning from home or other campuses.
Less than a week into the spring semester, sophomore nursing students Karlee Rockwell and Macy Skeen said they’re enjoying the improvements of the new building.
“It’s easier to learn because there’s so much more space,” Skeen said. “And there’s actual exam rooms, so it’s more like real-life situations, and we can do more hands-on. Before, the beds were a lot closer together, and it was hard to focus on what we were supposed to be doing because you could hear other people. In here, you can separate into your own room, so you can really challenge yourself to figure things out on your own.”
Jennifer Rohr, a faculty member of the practical nursing program, noted that the facilities will not only help students learn theory during lectures, but also simulate patient care for students. She said before, students had to drive to the Lincoln campus to experience some of these amenities.
A majority of the classrooms have several TVs throughout, one at the front of the room and one for each cluster of desks.
Rohr said there was a bit of a learning curve, but that students can use the monitors separately to collaborate in groups.
Rockwell said teachers can also project their lessons to each monitor, which helps the students see the information.
“We’ve also used this space to help organize for the semester,” Rockwell said. “Classmates will come here and study and hang out.”
“When you have an hour break, we don’t really have anywhere to go sometimes, and you don’t want to go sit outside, so there’s a lot of areas where you can go and eat lunch…So here, if a couple of us want to study, there’s so much more space,” Skeen said. “We can even hook up our laptops to the TV and help each other. Like if we made a Quizlet or something, we can show each other.”
Rohr said she and other faculty members are already planning on how to use the building’s different facilities, including organizing guest speakers in the conference room.
“I also teach structure and function, which is a class similar to anatomy and physiology, and we have an Anatomage Table the college purchased for us that does cross sections of the human bodies to show structures,” Rohr said. “So we’ve already been playing around with how to use that in the class, too.”
An Anatomage Table, is a virtual dissection table that presents three-dimensional, life-size images of real cadaver samples, allowing students to view anatomy and internal organs and body systems.
“I think it’s wonderful what the college did for the community, getting things out here that are going to meet our students’ needs and therefore meet employer needs in the area,” Rohr said. “I think it’s just a good thing for the college and the community.”