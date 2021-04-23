SCC students prepare for plant sale

People wanting to see some color in their yards, or add some spice to their food, can do both while also benefitting area students during the annual Southeast Community College-Beatrice plant sale next week.

Horticulture and turfgrass management students have diligently been growing annuals, perennials and spices, including petunias, geraniums, marigolds, basil, tarragon, curry, mint, oregano, coriander, and sage, which are being sold from $1-$4.

The sale will be south of Ford Hall on campus, which is located at 4771 West Scott Road, on Monday, April 26, from 4-6 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27-29, from 10a.m.-6p.m. while supplies last.

Horticulture and Turfgrass Management instructor Kevin Christiansen said SCC has held an annual plant sale for over 15 years. He said proceeds from the sale will go towards SCC’s agriculture department.

“They’ve done a good job,” Christiansen said of the students’ work. “It’s been hard at times, and there’s been a few mishaps and such, but I think they’ve done a good job and they’ve really kept their nose to the grindstone. They’ve all had to adapt, and it’s been a good semester.”