SCC students prepare for plant sale

People wanting to see some color in their yards, or add some spice to their food, can do both while also benefitting area students during the annual Southeast Community College-Beatrice plant sale next week.
Horticulture and turfgrass management students have diligently been growing annuals, perennials and spices, including petunias, geraniums, marigolds, basil, tarragon, curry, mint, oregano, coriander, and sage, which are being sold from $1-$4.
The sale will be south of Ford Hall on campus, which is located at 4771 West Scott Road, on Monday, April 26, from 4-6 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27-29, from 10a.m.-6p.m. while supplies last.
Horticulture and Turfgrass Management instructor Kevin Christiansen said SCC has held an annual plant sale for over 15 years. He said proceeds from the sale will go towards SCC’s agriculture department.
“They’ve done a good job,” Christiansen said of the students’ work. “It’s been hard at times, and there’s been a few mishaps and such, but I think they’ve done a good job and they’ve really kept their nose to the grindstone. They’ve all had to adapt, and it’s been a good semester.”
Rachel Hurt, a senior studying horticulture and turf grass management, said that there were some issues with aphids, but that overall it was fun to watch the plants grow from cuttings to being big enough to sell.
“We planted all the bedding plants that came in in February,” Elle Schnaderer, a sophomore studying horticulture, said. “They came in, and we potted them all up, and we’ve been watching them grow and watering and taking care of them until the plant sale on Monday…I think my favorite part is just planting them and watching them grow from when they’re really little, and then watching them flower, then pruning them and cutting them back, and then watching their second bloom.”