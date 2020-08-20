SCC students return to campus

Southeast Community College in Beatrice was full of activity on Thursday as new and returning students moved and settled into the residence halls.
Friends helped each other unload overly packed cars while parents questioned whether they had everything they needed.
Incoming freshman Edward McConnell said he was both nervous and excited, but mostly excited, about starting college and studying horticulture and turf grass management.
Due to COVID-19, students were required to check-in for a move in time, then quickly moved their cars to allow room for the next person to move in.
“It allows us to social distance, and try to make sure that we spread out,” Beatrice Campus Director Bob Morgan said. “I would say that the side benefit to that is it’s really gone smoothly, and something we’ll probably look at continuing in the future regardless of COVID-19.”
Morgan explained that the COVID-19 action plan is the same for all SCC campuses, and has been approved by each area’s health district. Plans include requiring face masks for all students and staff, maintaining six feet social distancing when possible, using hand sanitizing stations, being prepared to stay home if ill and prepared to convert to online learning at any point in the semester.
With the dorms, SCC’s plan states that furniture and beds will be distanced, guests will be limited, shared spaces will undergo additional sanitizing procedures and students are asked to bring cleaning supplies to clean their own space. It also recommends that students have shower totes to transfer toiletries back and forth, not leaving toothbrushes on sink counters and having a personal thermometer to help self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
Jayse Koehler, a sophomore in elementary education and a Resident Assistant for the dorms, said she feels safe with the plans put in place. Her advice to incoming students was to not be afraid to meet new people, and, of course, attend classes.
“I know it’s going to be different and we have to be cautious, but I’m excited to get back and see everyone, to get back to school,” Koehler said.
Morgan said there are roughly 600 students enrolled this semester. He said enrollment numbers are slightly lower from last year, but that students are still registering.
“We are really excited about having students return,” Morgan said. “We found that a number of students really want to be here in a face-to-face environment, and we really appreciate them coming back. We’re doing everything that we can to have our campus be a safe environment.”
More information about SCC’s COVID-19 plans can be found at southeast.edu/covid-19/
The first day of classes is scheduled for Monday, August 24.
