SCC students return to campus

Southeast Community College in Beatrice was full of activity on Thursday as new and returning students moved and settled into the residence halls.

Friends helped each other unload overly packed cars while parents questioned whether they had everything they needed.

Incoming freshman Edward McConnell said he was both nervous and excited, but mostly excited, about starting college and studying horticulture and turf grass management.

Due to COVID-19, students were required to check-in for a move in time, then quickly moved their cars to allow room for the next person to move in.

“It allows us to social distance, and try to make sure that we spread out,” Beatrice Campus Director Bob Morgan said. “I would say that the side benefit to that is it’s really gone smoothly, and something we’ll probably look at continuing in the future regardless of COVID-19.”

Morgan explained that the COVID-19 action plan is the same for all SCC campuses, and has been approved by each area’s health district. Plans include requiring face masks for all students and staff, maintaining six feet social distancing when possible, using hand sanitizing stations, being prepared to stay home if ill and prepared to convert to online learning at any point in the semester.