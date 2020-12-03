SCC superintendent and BHS custodian discuss increased cleaning efforts

“We’ll have a group of kids get done, and its five minutes before the next group comes,” Kleine said. “We usually have about eight people out there, sometimes more. They’ll have towels and spray bottles with the chemical in it, and we’ll spray everything and wipe it all down and try to get that done before the next group comes out. And we’ve always made it.”

Jeff Corey, Physical Plant Superintendent at SCC-Beatrice, said janitors are disinfecting all of the buildings at least once a day, and that they’ve tried to put Plexiglas in front of every office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’ve gone around and put cleaning supplies and disinfecting supplies in every single classroom, in every single office of every building, so the staff can also try to help clean between classes as needed… Yes, we did go around wiping surfaces and floors every night [before COVID], but it seems like we’re trying to do it in between classes now and during the day more often,” Corey said.

Corey and Kleine both said that the increased cleaning is a part of regular work hours, not overtime.

Kleine said due to the increased cleaning over the summer, some building repair projects like stripping and waxing floors, steam cleaning carpets and painting walls were postponed to next year. He said teachers and staff have been patient when issues arise.