SCC superintendent and BHS custodian discuss increased cleaning efforts

Southeast Community College, Beatrice Public Schools and numerous institutions across the country have undergone drastic physical changes over the summer to allow students to return to in-person or hybrid learning this year.
From Plexiglas windows to help separate students and staff, to ozone backpack sprayers to chemically disinfect classrooms, increased measures are being taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The people carefully and tirelessly making sure these tasks are done across schools and businesses are the janitorial and custodial staffs.
“We are basically the first line of defense against trying to keep [people] from getting sick,” Steve Kleine, head custodian at Beatrice High School, said. “I realize people can gather outside of here with their families and they can contract this, but we really try to do everything we can to keep it from happening here. There is no guarantee, but everybody here really does take their job seriously.”
Kleine said the staff is wiping high-touch surfaces more thoroughly than before, and have put an increased focus on spraying chemicals to disinfect entire rooms. He said a big change this year was adding an additional lunch period to keep the lunchroom and commons area at 50% capacity, and that office staff and teachers have started to help clean between lunches.
“We’ll have a group of kids get done, and its five minutes before the next group comes,” Kleine said. “We usually have about eight people out there, sometimes more. They’ll have towels and spray bottles with the chemical in it, and we’ll spray everything and wipe it all down and try to get that done before the next group comes out. And we’ve always made it.”
Jeff Corey, Physical Plant Superintendent at SCC-Beatrice, said janitors are disinfecting all of the buildings at least once a day, and that they’ve tried to put Plexiglas in front of every office.
“They’ve gone around and put cleaning supplies and disinfecting supplies in every single classroom, in every single office of every building, so the staff can also try to help clean between classes as needed… Yes, we did go around wiping surfaces and floors every night [before COVID], but it seems like we’re trying to do it in between classes now and during the day more often,” Corey said.
Corey and Kleine both said that the increased cleaning is a part of regular work hours, not overtime.
Kleine said due to the increased cleaning over the summer, some building repair projects like stripping and waxing floors, steam cleaning carpets and painting walls were postponed to next year. He said teachers and staff have been patient when issues arise.
“They’re really good about saying ‘hey, I know you’re busy. When you get the chance,’” Kleine said. “I think in the past, lots of times they would expect things to be done right away, as fast as you could. In this day and age now that we’re in with COVID, they’re very understanding. They don’t expect everything instantly, although we try.”
Corey said the janitorial staff feels fairly safe about not contracting COVID-19.
“We definitely wear masks all the time, and we’ve always worn gloves,” Corey said. “For those that want to, we have brought in tie-back suits, with aprons and headwear and footwear, they can be fully covered if they feel the need to in certain areas.”
Kleine said that he’s been thanked a lot for all the work that’s been done this year.
“More often than you think, even the kids once in a while will say thanks for the things that we do,” Kleine said. “That’s when it makes you feel good, that a teenager would notice something and say thanks. That actually makes almost more of an impression than one of the adults saying it, because the adults, you expect that from, because they do know what you go through.”
“Our janitorial staff, custodial staff has done a wonderful job,” SCC-Beatrice Campus Director Bob Morgan said. “When you think about it, they’re really the unsung heroes, like a lot of others through this COVID-19. They’ve worked endless hours and really have cleaned well beyond whatever would be expected.”
