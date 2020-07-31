SCC to provide $3.2 million in new scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new scholarship opportunity at Southeast Community College is specifically aimed at aiding students whose employment was affected by COVID-19. The Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Scholarship is a partnership with SCC, with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Nebraska Department of Labor, with an average $1,100 scholarship amount that can be used for tuition, fees, books, tools and supplies related to the specific eligible training.

Rachael McLeod, Administrative Director of Resource Development for SCC, said the school is prepared to allocate roughly $3.2 million among 3,000 scholarships across SCC’s campuses.

“I think the focus for this program really is short-term training that can get people back to work in high-demand fields, quickly,” McLeod said. “We’re really trying to offset the effects of COVID-19 the best we can through workforce development, and that’s really what this program is designed to do.”

The scholarships cover a limited number of classes, which involve industries like business technology, agriculture, hotel, restaurant, culinary and catering management, health care, nursing assistant or medication aide, truck driving, manufacturing, drafting and design technology, electrical, energy generation, welding and industrial mechanics and maintenance.