SCC welcomes new campus director

Southeast Community College in Beatrice officially has a new campus director, vice president of program development and athletic administrator, replacing Bob Morgan, who retired in May after 31 years at SCC. Since starting recently, Brett Bright said he has been learning more about the different aspects of his position.
“The first position is the vice president for program development. So I just start the development, looking into if there’s a need for it, if there’s the community support and things like that,” Bright explained. “Another aspect is being the campus administrator for here. That’s kind of allowed me to do the campus culture and climate, making sure that we are serving the needs of the local people. It also enables me to work on different campus projects, such as building new buildings such as the ag center, the new cafeteria, the new residents hall and things like that. The third aspect of my position is athletic administrator, in which I oversee the athletic department and the coaches.”
Bright said his reason for taking the position was because of how varied it is, and that it fits several previous roles in his career.
Bright has served Hutchinson Community College as vice president of student services for the past six years. He also worked at Texas State Technical College in Waco; Connors State College in Warner, Okla.; and Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kan.
Originally from Velma, Okla., Bright earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Central University in Ada, Okla. He recently earned his Education Specialist degree in Leadership Administration from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan.
Bright noted that SCC-Beatrice is an older campus, but that it’s being revitalized with new buildings and programs.
“So it’s really exciting to come into a place where you can see the potential growth of the campus, and hopefully, at some point doubling the entire size of the campus. That would be a great goal for down the road,” Bright said. “But there’s many opportunities here. We have some great buildings and great students around, so if we can provide the programs that students want and the community needs, then hopefully we’ll be able to grow this to be a more beautiful campus than it already is.”
In his first year in the position, Bright said he hopes to do a review of the programs SCC currently has, and comparing it with what student and community needs are. He said he’ll also be looking at the needs of SCC’s Lincoln and Milford campuses, and partnering with high schools to provide dual credit courses for students.
“I’m excited to be here. I look forward to working with the people in the community, getting to know everybody. I enjoy living in a small town, and being able to be a resource for the community, making sure they know the reason why the college is here is to support them.”