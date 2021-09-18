SCC welcomes new campus director

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Originally from Velma, Okla., Bright earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Central University in Ada, Okla. He recently earned his Education Specialist degree in Leadership Administration from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan.

Bright noted that SCC-Beatrice is an older campus, but that it’s being revitalized with new buildings and programs.

“So it’s really exciting to come into a place where you can see the potential growth of the campus, and hopefully, at some point doubling the entire size of the campus. That would be a great goal for down the road,” Bright said. “But there’s many opportunities here. We have some great buildings and great students around, so if we can provide the programs that students want and the community needs, then hopefully we’ll be able to grow this to be a more beautiful campus than it already is.”

In his first year in the position, Bright said he hopes to do a review of the programs SCC currently has, and comparing it with what student and community needs are. He said he’ll also be looking at the needs of SCC’s Lincoln and Milford campuses, and partnering with high schools to provide dual credit courses for students.

“I’m excited to be here. I look forward to working with the people in the community, getting to know everybody. I enjoy living in a small town, and being able to be a resource for the community, making sure they know the reason why the college is here is to support them.”

