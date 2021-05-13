School board approves BPS salary increases for 2021-22 school year

The Beatrice Board of Education approved a 3.2% wage increase this week for classified staff for the 2021-2022 school year, with Superintendent Jason Alexander stating that the 19 cents per hour raise will keep the district competitive with other markets in the Beatrice community and surrounding areas.
“It’s one of the things that if federal legislation is approved to increase the minimum wage to $15, this will put us closer to that, but we’ll still have work to do in order to meet that if that happens. So the recommendation of 19 cents is a fair, competitive increase for classified staff,” Alexander explained.
The board also approved a 3% rate increase for contracted staff, and a 2.75% rate increase for administrators.
Alexander said those rate increases are to stay competitive with other markets, as well.
The BPS administrative salaries for the 2021-2022 school year are as follows:
Special Education Director Beth Cordry-Hookstra - $95,095
Beatrice Community Preschool Principal Missy Timmerman - $91,315
Lincoln and Stoddard Elementary Principal Kevin Janssen - $94,660
Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle - $121,675
Beatrice Middle School Assistant Principal Craig Stengel - $80,000
Beatrice Middle School Principal Andrew Haake - $94,000
Beatrice High School Activities Director and Assistant Principal - $98,000
Beatrice High School Assistant Principal Philip Voigt - $93,040
Beatrice High School Principal Jason Sutter - $134,280
Assistant Principal Jackie Nielsen - $151,000
Superintendent Jason Alexander - $173,105
The administrative salary increases were approved in a 5-0 vote, with Eric Book abstaining.
“I would just feel more comfortable, since I wasn’t part of that, I can’t do anything about that now, but that the teacher’s salary be on-par as the administrators, or even more,” said Book, who joined the school board after last year’s negotiations. “In my opinion, I think it should be more.”
“With the teachers, it can go on for a couple of months,” board president Jon Zimmerman told Book, referring to negotiations. “In the past, I’ve seen it go on for a year. Luckily, we’ve not had that in many, many years. And then also, the committee gets together and goes over administrators and classified and certified, so if that’s something you’re interested in, definitely look into it because it can open up your eyes to getting a deep-dive into the budget.”
“Nothing against the administrators, I think they’re doing a great job,” Book said. “I think where I’m at right now with the school board, and not knowing the full-scale of what goes into a year of negotiations with the teachers, I believe administrators do need a certain raise, they do, and cost of living. I just feel right now that I’m going to abstain from this vote tonight. I’m not going to vote yes or no. A lot of teachers, a lot of people in the public come to me and ask why are they getting such a big raise? Why are they getting paid so much when we have paras and teachers making what they make? And it’s a common thing.”
Board member Janet Byars said that all but two administrators are receiving under the median salary amount compared to administrators in other districts, and reiterated wanting to remain competitive and bring people to the district.
Alexander provided an average salary comparison of 19 area Class B schools to the Daily Sun. He noted that when including benefits, the discrepancy between Beatrice’s administration and other Class B schools used becomes even greater.
Those average salaries provided include:
Superintendent - $178,785.
Assistant Superintendent - $178,314
High school principal - $122,748