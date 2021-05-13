School board approves BPS salary increases for 2021-22 school year

“Nothing against the administrators, I think they’re doing a great job,” Book said. “I think where I’m at right now with the school board, and not knowing the full-scale of what goes into a year of negotiations with the teachers, I believe administrators do need a certain raise, they do, and cost of living. I just feel right now that I’m going to abstain from this vote tonight. I’m not going to vote yes or no. A lot of teachers, a lot of people in the public come to me and ask why are they getting such a big raise? Why are they getting paid so much when we have paras and teachers making what they make? And it’s a common thing.”