School board approves budget for 2020-2021 school year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice Public Schools’ budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year is nearly $34.6 million, which was approved by the Board of Education following a public hearing Monday evening.

The board also approved a tax rate of $1.076283, which is slightly less than the $1.080347 rate from last year’s budget.

Superintendent Jason Alexander explained that while the operating budget shows a 12% increase, it’s deceptive due to the district refinancing Quality Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund bonds. He said the new interest rate for bonds is 1.07%, and the gross savings of refinancing over the accumulation of the bond payment, is $330,841.

Alexander said the district learned in August that total property valuation was certified at nearly $1.25 billion, a .14% increase from last year. The district’s property tax budget request is roughly $12.32 million.

BPS will receive roughly $6.23 million in state aid. Alexander said the cost per pupil for the district is $12,458, noting that it has always been lower than the state average, which this year is $13,184.

“I think that says a couple things,” Alexander said. “It says that the district is very frugal with how it manages its money, and it’s also very cognizant of its size and capacity for revenues coming in.”