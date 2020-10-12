School board approves paying $10K for Hannibal Park ball field project

Beatrice Public Schools will be playing a substantial position in the city’s planned Hannibal Park project. On Monday, the school board approved paying $10,000 towards remodeling ball field number one, a project estimated to total $90,000.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said the field is currently used by the Beatrice High School softball team for practices and competitions.

“We are one of the largest users, if not the largest user,” Alexander said. “All of our competition games are played there, and our team practices, as well. But I know during the summer there are a lot of teams that play these fields, as well.”

Alexander said the plans include making the distance from the fencing to home plate regulation for high school girls softball, as well as making the backstop taller, the dugouts bigger, and adding more bleachers and a batting cage.

“The city pledged $15,000, Beatrice Plus has contributed $5,000, the [Beatrice Youth Recreation] $5,000, the Beatrice Rural Softball Association $20,000 and the Gage County Tourism gave a $40,000 matching grant,” Alexander said. “They are in the final phase, and they could use some financial support from the school district. They are currently about $10,000 short.”