School board approves Return to School plan

In order to receive roughly $2.9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief of ESSER III funds, the Beatrice Public School board unanimously approved a Safe Return Plan during their meeting Monday evening.
The safety protocols outlined in the plan discuss the universal and correct wearing of masks, modifying facilities to allow for physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine. The plan further notes that it may change as new guidance becomes available from the Nebraska Department of Education, the CDC, and other state or local public health agencies.
The approved plan has two notable amendments from the drafted plan the school board discussed during their committee meeting last month.
Board member Eric Trusty addressed a public comment made by Sabrina Glynn regarding parental rights with students getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He said it should be similar to when flu shots are offered at the school, where students need to have a parent’s signature.
“’The district will allow Public Health Solutions to use our facilities to provide free vaccinations for all eligible students, with parental permission,’” Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said as an amended form of the statement.
The majority of discussion regarded in the event of a state or federal Directed Health Measure, if Beatrice Public Schools would immediately have to adopt it in order to continue receiving state and federal funding.
The drafted plan stated that BPS plans to operate in a traditional learning environment for the 2021-2022 school year, unless a state Directed Health Measure or federal mandate requires otherwise. It further states that if there is a COVID-19 outbreak of 10% or more of the student and staff population, which is roughly 250 people, that the district would look to implement some or all of their safety protocols for 1-10 consecutive school days.
Trusty asked if the plan could state the school board could consider, but not necessarily adopt, any mandate.
“’The district plans to operate in a traditional learning environment during the 2021-2022 school year, unless there’s a COVID-19 outbreak…and consideration would be given to state DHMs or federal mandates.’ So then it’s consideration, not ‘we will follow,’” Nielsen said. “Because again, over half of our budget is federal dollars. I don’t think we could operate without federal assistance.”
“If there’s other school districts saying ‘we’re not following this’, then it gives the school board a chance to discuss and make a decision locally,” Trusty said, regarding the DHMs.
Nielsen noted that the return plan has to be reviewed every six months until Sept. 1, 2023, because that’s how long ESSER III funding is allowed.
Board member Lisa Pieper said it might not need to be a part of the plan, but that she’s been questioned about the district’s plan regarding masks and students that are already vaccinated.
Board member Erin Chadwick noted that there is one more meeting before school starts in August, which allows the board time to look at options.
“We can look at some of the other district plans, too, to see if they have statements in there about vaccinated individuals and masking,” Nielsen said.
“I think as more information comes out, that that question itself may get answered, or we can continue to investigate it,” Superintendent Jason Alexander said. “And it says we have to review the plan every six months. It doesn’t say that we can’t review it earlier if we want to.”
A drafted version of the Safe Return Plan can be found on the district’s website, at beatricepublicschools.org.