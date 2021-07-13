School board approves Return to School plan

The drafted plan stated that BPS plans to operate in a traditional learning environment for the 2021-2022 school year, unless a state Directed Health Measure or federal mandate requires otherwise. It further states that if there is a COVID-19 outbreak of 10% or more of the student and staff population, which is roughly 250 people, that the district would look to implement some or all of their safety protocols for 1-10 consecutive school days.

Trusty asked if the plan could state the school board could consider, but not necessarily adopt, any mandate.

“’The district plans to operate in a traditional learning environment during the 2021-2022 school year, unless there’s a COVID-19 outbreak…and consideration would be given to state DHMs or federal mandates.’ So then it’s consideration, not ‘we will follow,’” Nielsen said. “Because again, over half of our budget is federal dollars. I don’t think we could operate without federal assistance.”

“If there’s other school districts saying ‘we’re not following this’, then it gives the school board a chance to discuss and make a decision locally,” Trusty said, regarding the DHMs.

Nielsen noted that the return plan has to be reviewed every six months until Sept. 1, 2023, because that’s how long ESSER III funding is allowed.