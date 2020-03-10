School Board approves strategic plan proposal from Cambridge Strategic Services

After listening to a few proposals, the Beatrice Board of Education unanimously approved Cambridge Strategic Services creating a new strategic plan for the Beatrice Public School district.
Superintendent Jason Alexander discussed the decision during a board meeting Monday afternoon.
“We’ve had a chance to look at some of the best strategic plan organizers in the business, who have expertise in strategies from the most inclusive processes available…You couldn’t go wrong in any of these selections, but I think what sets the Cambridge Institute apart is it’s specializing in school strategic planning,” Alexander said.
Cambridge Strategic Services is a new iteration of The Cambridge Group, a firm that's provided strategic planning for school districts for over 30 years.
The board heard the proposal from Cambridge’s Executive Director Kevin Castner in February.
Castner has previously worked with the Seward Public School District. He said he plans to bridge the current plan – which includes providing a safe and secure environment for students and strengthening the mutual engagement with all stakeholders in Beatrice – into the new one.
Castner’s potential plans included engaging the community in meaningful ways, ensuring construction and other expenditures are driven by learning goals, and deciding how to spend money and make cuts without sacrificing quality. His philosophy for all of these plans are that they are student-focused, community-based, have the full participation of those involved, and that decisions are agreed upon and actionable.
Board member Doris Martin said she liked that the Cambridge proposal included getting district stakeholders’ input, something she didn’t think other proposals emphasized.
“I think it’s important for us as a district to get feedback from all people in the community,” Martin said.
Alexander said the proposal would be capped at $20,000, which includes travel and other expenses. He said Castner also suggested the district work with Matt Dominy, Curriculum and Staff Development Director at Seward Public Schools, to bring the cost down.
Alexander said assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen got in contact with Dominy, and estimated saving $5,000 to $8,000 by working with him.
“I think it’s just important to note that there’s a part of the process that we believe we can facilitate, but there’s also a part of the process that we believe outside help just helps bring it all together,” Alexander said. “We’re going to work together as best as we can to make sure all of that takes place and it’s a proposal cost that we feel comfortable about.”