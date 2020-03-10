School Board approves strategic plan proposal from Cambridge Strategic Services

After listening to a few proposals, the Beatrice Board of Education unanimously approved Cambridge Strategic Services creating a new strategic plan for the Beatrice Public School district.

Superintendent Jason Alexander discussed the decision during a board meeting Monday afternoon.

“We’ve had a chance to look at some of the best strategic plan organizers in the business, who have expertise in strategies from the most inclusive processes available…You couldn’t go wrong in any of these selections, but I think what sets the Cambridge Institute apart is it’s specializing in school strategic planning,” Alexander said.

Cambridge Strategic Services is a new iteration of The Cambridge Group, a firm that's provided strategic planning for school districts for over 30 years.

The board heard the proposal from Cambridge’s Executive Director Kevin Castner in February.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Castner has previously worked with the Seward Public School District. He said he plans to bridge the current plan – which includes providing a safe and secure environment for students and strengthening the mutual engagement with all stakeholders in Beatrice – into the new one.