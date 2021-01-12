School board discusses COVID-19 plans for teachers and staff

As Beatrice Public Schools starts its second semester and phases of the COVID-19 vaccination are being announced, questions of when teachers can receive a vaccine are being raised.
During a school board meeting on Monday, BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander explained that in December, the Nebraska National Guard asked the district to get a count of how many staff members are interested in getting the vaccine so dosage amounts could be prepared.
Alexander said the district will be further coordinating a staff vaccine plan with Beatrice Community Hospital on Tuesday. He explained that the vaccine is given in an initial dose, with a secondary injection almost a month afterward, and that caregivers administering the vaccine will be keeping patients for up to 15 minutes after the injection for observation purposes.
“We were told today that it would be either the first or the middle of February when we could get those first vaccinations in place,” Alexander said.
Alexander also discussed the changes made to the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The law was passed in the U.S. last March, and provides free screening, paid leave and enhanced unemployment insurance benefits for people affected by COVID-19.
Alexander said the 10 days of paid leave through FFCRA expired in December, and that it is a common belief between area schools that it will be further extended once the new presidential administration starts.
“We don’t know that, and we won’t know that for a while,” Alexander said. “But with that said, many are planning on continuing the FFCRA leave with some stipulations in place. Some are handling it a little bit different than others, but pretty much the allotment of the 80 hours or 10 days would continue in place, with any used time from the initial application of the FFCRA days being extended to March 31, 2021. Any days or hours that have been previously used by employees would be deducted.”
Alexander explained that this will allow any BPS staff that have not tested positive for COVID-19, which he said is roughly 288 people or 84% of staff, time to quarantine if they do test positive or are waiting on test results.
“We also have two members of our staff who were positive in our first semester, and are subsequently positive this semester already, so it is likely that they can contract the virus again,” Alexander said. “How that happens, I don’t know, I’m not in charge of the testing, I’m not a medical doctor, but I do know that it has happened to two of our staff members already.”
Board member Eric Trusty questioned why the FFCRA ends on March 31 instead of the end of the school year.
Alexander said this is due to federal statute, and that if a staff member exceeds those 10 days, or the FFCRA is not extended, then that employee will be expected to use their paid sick leave if need be.